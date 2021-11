Angela Jolie said it's "sad" that her new Marvel movie, Eternals, won't be released in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar, after Disney denied edit requests from local censors. On Thursday, The Hollywood Reporter and Variety revealed that the movie was pulled from release in the Gulf nations, as they likely wanted to cut out scenes featuring a same-sex couple, Phastos and Ben. Jolie later told a reporter from Australia's news.com.au that she's "proud of Marvel for refusing to cut those scenes out," but it's "sad" that audiences in those countries won't be able to see the film.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO