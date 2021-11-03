Firsthand Capital Management CEO Kevin Landis says Roku is 'still a good story,' despite dip

Shares of TPI Composites Inc. tumbled 14.6% toward a 14-month low in afternoon trading Tuesday, after the wind blade maker reported a surprise large loss revenue that came up shy of expectations and lowered its full-year outlook, citing rising input and freight costs, uncertainty related to federal legislation and production delays. Kudos to UBS analyst Jon Windham, who warned investors to sell the stock ahead of earnings, for the same reasons the company cited. The company reported late Monday that it swung to a net loss of $30.7 million, or 83 cents a share, from income of $42.4 million,...

STOCKS ・ 13 HOURS AGO