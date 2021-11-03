CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Firsthand Capital Management CEO Kevin Landis says Roku is 'still a good story,' despite dip

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin Landis, Firsthand Capital Management CEO, joins...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Jim Cramer says General Electric breaking up into 3 companies is the right move

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday cheered General Electric's plan to break itself up into three standalone companies focused on energy, power, aviation and health care. The eventual separation of the American industrial conglomerate may be symbolically somber, the "Mad Money" host acknowledged. But financially, he said it is the correct...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Closing Bell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

TPI Composite stock tumbles toward 14-month low after earnings, kudos to UBS analyst Jon Windham

Shares of TPI Composites Inc. tumbled 14.6% toward a 14-month low in afternoon trading Tuesday, after the wind blade maker reported a surprise large loss revenue that came up shy of expectations and lowered its full-year outlook, citing rising input and freight costs, uncertainty related to federal legislation and production delays. Kudos to UBS analyst Jon Windham, who warned investors to sell the stock ahead of earnings, for the same reasons the company cited. The company reported late Monday that it swung to a net loss of $30.7 million, or 83 cents a share, from income of $42.4 million,...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Netflix Inc. stock rises Tuesday, outperforms market

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) inched 0.70% higher to $655.99 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.35% to 4,685.25 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.31% to 36,319.98. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Netflix Inc. closed $34.98 short of its 52-week high ($690.97), which the company reached on October 29th.
STOCKS
Reuters

Infineon's quarterly revenue, forecast beats on robust chip demand

STOCKHOLM, Nov 10 (Reuters) - German chipmaker Infineon (IFXGn.DE) reported on Wednesday a rise of 10% in fourth-quarter revenue, as a global shortage of semiconductors has driven up the prices of, and demand for, chips used in everything from cars to mobile telephones. Infineon, which gets about 40% of sales...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy