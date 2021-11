Miami-Dade County and officials with the state of Florida this week held a groundbreaking ceremony for the shared-use Ludlam Trail. "My goal from the very beginning was to make sure that the community's voice is heard and that the Ludlam Trail serves as a place of enjoyment for everyone," Miami-Dade County Commissioner Rebeca Sosa said in a statement. "By working together, we have been able to accomplish wonderful things needed to bring the trail to life. I am confident that as we move forward with completing the trail, it will become a source of great pride for the residents and enhance their quality of life in a big way." Continued Commissioner Sosa, "I feel truly blessed to be in this position today, and I look forward to the day when the Ludlam Trail is finally completed."

FLORIDA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO