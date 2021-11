SCRANTON, Pa. — 10 down, 990 to go. Meals on Wheels in Lackawanna County is looking to give away 1,000 blankets this holiday season. "A blanket is a gift of warmth and comfort, and it just lets people know that they're being thought of, which I think is really important, especially because not all of our clients have people that think of them on the regular. So they know that we're thinking about them," said Melissa Carestia, Director of Strategic Community Endeavors for Meals on Wheels.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO