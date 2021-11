This year’s CMA Awards lineup just keeps getting bigger and better. This is the third wave of artists that they’ve announced. Their first announcement contained acts like Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde, Blake Shelton, and Eric Church. It had a little something for everyone and would have been a great show. Then, they added some more heat with Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood, and other huge names. These new additions are taking the night to a whole new level.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO