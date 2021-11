As if he didn’t already have enough on his plate, “Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner recently kicked off a tour with his band. Kevin Costner and Modern West were in Nashville, Tennessee earlier this week to play the Ryman Auditorium. While in the Music City, he took a few minutes to share his thoughts on the upcoming new “Yellowstone” season. He also opens up on the difficulties of being part of a touring band. There aren’t many things Kevin Costner cannot do — but being in two places at one time is one of them. How does the Hollywood icon fit it all into his already busy schedule? He opens up about life on the road in the recent interview with Extra.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 12 DAYS AGO