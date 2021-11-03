CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Nike moving toward sales of digital sneakers, clothing: report

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Olafimihan Oshin
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vVwDw_0clhJqpq00

( The Hill ) — Nike is planning to move toward the sale of digital sneakers and clothing, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The Oregon-based sportswear company filed a trademark application last week indicating its intention to sell digital versions of its sneakers, clothing, and other goods on various videos games and other online platforms.

Gerben Intellectual Property trademark attorney Josh Gerben said that filing for a trademark application is a way for Nike to protect its brand in the virtual world and prevent counterfeit items to appear in games, according to the Journal.

“Virtual worlds are a new frontier,” Gerben told the Journal. “It will probably become a revenue stream for Nike.”

Nike gives employees a week off to destress

According to the fillings, Nike also wants to protect their “Just Do It” slogan and other logos from being in use as well.

This comes as consumers have been paying for digital artwork and designs as some digital sneakers have sold for thousands of dollars, the Journal reported.

The Journal noted that the trademark filings do indicate Nike’s intent to sell virtual goods, as the company could still decide against following through the application process.

The Hill has reached out to Nike for comment.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Jill Biden Opts for Unconventional Beach Attire in Skinny Jeans & Nike Sneakers

Jill Biden and President Joe Biden enjoyed a beach day on Sunday near their home in Rehoboth Beach in Delaware. The first couple was spotted going for a walk on the sandy shores yesterday, bundling up to keep warm for the beach outing despite the cold temperatures. Jill herself opted for a white windbreaker-style jacket layered over a blue sweater and classic blue skinny jeans. Both Bidens prepped for the walk in lace-up running shoes. President Biden’s pick comes from Asics with similar colorways available for $70 via Zappos. Jill’s own smooth gray style comes from Nike and bears a resemblance to the...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
CNET

Get up to 40% off Nike clothes today

All you Nike fans out there will love this deal. Right now, you can save up to 40% on Nike clothes for men, women and small children. Hoodies, running shoes, joggers and graphic T-shirts are all available, as is everything else you'd expect from a sale from a retailer like Nike. Here are just a few of the best deals you can find on the site:
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike Remembers Their “The One Line” Sneakers With The Air Force 1 “NAI-KE”

Back in the 1980s, Nike teamed up with their Chinese factory to create a series of test shoes. Dubbed “The One Line,” the collection saw simple runners recontextualized with a large stripe instead of the more familiar Swoosh. Here, this design lives on thanks to the Air Force 1 “NAI-KE,” which pays homage to both the shoes and the brand’s relationship with China.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hotnewhiphop.com

Nike Will Reportedly Release Digital Shoes Through The Metaverse

Over the last few weeks, there has been a lot of chatter about the Metaverse, which is the latest virtual reality project from the likes of Facebook. In fact, Facebook is now changing its name to Meta as the company looks to focus on this new endeavor. Aside from tech nerds and those who actually worked on the project, no one is really enthused about this whole thing. Despite this, it hasn't stopped companies from creating entire strategies around it.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clothing#Nike Sportswear#Counterfeit#Weather#The Wall Street Journal#The Apple App Store#The Google Play Store
inputmag.com

You can now own a piece of Kanye’s $1.8 million Nike Air Yeezy sample sneaker

The rare Nike Air Yeezy sample that sold for a record $1.8 million earlier this year has now been listed as an IPO valuating the sneaker at $2 million. Rares, an SEC-qualified platform that treats sneakers just like stocks, opened its initial public offering for the sneaker over the weekend with 72,000 shares available at $25 a piece. The shares are still available online, meaning you can own a piece of the most expensive sneaker ever sold.
NFL
ETOnline.com

Nike Sale: Save Up to 40% Off on Select Sneaker and Apparel Styles

Swoosh! A big Nike sale is happening right now ahead of Black Friday weekend with deals on your favorite active gear, running shoes, cozy knits and more popular styles. Nike is offering shoppers savings up to 40% off on select styles and new markdowns, including their iconic sneakers, workout clothes and basics.
SHOPPING
hypebeast.com

Why Clarks Originals’ Move Into Sneakers Makes Sense

When Cyrus and James Clark founded their eponymous label nearly 200 years ago, they did so with an aim of providing well-made quality products that looked the part, too. While the first three years of its existence were lent to creating luxury sheepskin rugs, the years since have seen Clarks Originals become emblematic in the footwear industry.
APPAREL
pymnts

eBay Launches ‘Sleigh Drop’ Sneaker Sales Event

EBay on Friday (Nov. 5) debuted The Sleigh Drop sneaker sales promotion that gives buyers access to “some of the world’s coolest collections” from sneaker enthusiasts La La Anthony, DJ Skee and Jacques Slade during the holiday season. The initiative starts with sneaker seller SoleStage listing more than 700 pairs...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Sports
inputmag.com

Nike’s Off-White Jordan 2 sneakers feature Michael Jordan’s signature

Keeping up with frequent Nike collaborator Travis Scott, Virgil Abloh has released a series of sneakers with the Swoosh this year, and teased more to come. After debuting an Air Jordan 5 and women’s Air Jordan 4, the designer’s Off-White label is now moving onto Nike’s Air Jordan 2 Low model, offering two shades of the sneaker.
APPAREL
inputmag.com

Travis Scott’s Nike Air Max 1 sneakers are finally dropping on SNKRS

Hype for Travis Scott’s Air Max 1 sneakers has been building since March, when they were first teased on SNKRS. Since then, fans have been scouring the rapper’s Instagram posts, paparazzi shots, and leak accounts for closer looks at the rugged design — and finally, Nike has given us an official look. Two iterations of the Air Max 1 are set to drop in December via the SNKRS app.
APPAREL
Complex

John Geiger Responds to Nike in Sneaker Knockoff Lawsuit

Sneaker designer John Geiger is looking to exit a legal battle he was pulled into this summer, asking a California court to dismiss a complaint from Nike that names him as a defendant. After originally filing a trademark infringement lawsuit against manufacturer La La Land Production in January 2021 that...
NFL
NME

Xbox and Adidas sneaker collab goes on sale this Thursday

Microsoft and Adidas have announced that an Xbox 360 themed sneaker will be available for sale this week. It was announced in October that the console giant had partnered with the sportswear icon to create a series of sneakers celebrating the history of the Xbox, in advance of its 20th anniversary.
LIFESTYLE
Vice

People Are Buying Digital Clothes Because That’s a Thing Now

People have been putting on digital accessories through social media filters for years, and the gaming skins market—where players of games like Fortnite purchase custom outfits, or “skins,” for their avatars—is estimated to be a multibillion dollar industry. Then there’s Facebook’s recent announcement about its plans for a metaverse. Though it sounds strange and futuristic, the merging of the digital and the physical is happening right now.
APPAREL
Front Office Sports

Nike Trademark Hints at Metaverse Sneakers

More than one major company is going meta: Nike appears to be gearing up to offer its branded sneakers and apparel in virtual environments. The company filed a trademark application for its signature swoosh logo and “Just Do It” slogan in “downloadable virtual goods, namely, computer programs featuring footwear, clothing, headwear, eyewear, bags … for use online and in online virtual worlds.”
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Nike Is Preparing To Enter the Metaverse With Virtual Sneakers and Apparel

Appears to be preparing for its debut into the metaverse, this week filing several new trademarks for the release of branded virtual sneakers and apparel. In its filing to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, the company listed out several of its trademarked logos, including the Air Jordan “Jumpman”, and registered them for use on “downloadable virtual goods, namely, computer programs featuring footwear, clothing, headwear, eyewear, bags, sports bags, backpacks, sports equipment, art, toys and accessories for use online and in online virtual worlds.”
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Is Nike Planning On Releasing Sneaker NFTs?

With news of Facebook changing their name to Meta (and their ticker to MVRS), conversation surrounding the Metaverse in general has loudened to a roar. NFTs, now an extremely popular and valuable commodity, are looking to incorporate utility to pair with their own artistic value. The corporate sector seems to be rapidly making progress in this department, slowly blending the real world with the digital.
APPAREL
WWD

Nike Trademarks for Virtual Clothing Sparks Metaverse Rumors

Click here to read the full article. Is Nike entering the metaverse? The Beaverton, Ore.-based sportswear giant has filed trademarks for seven names, symbols and phrases “for use online and in online virtual worlds,” according to the filing from the United States Patent and Trademark Office.More from WWDBack to School VirtuallyNike Debuts 2020 Sneaker Styles at NYFWSee All the Looks from the Nike X 'Stranger Things' Collection Late last month, Nike Inc. filed trademarks for two forms of the company’s “Swoosh” logo; the Jordan “Jumpman” and “Air Jordan” wings logo; the brand names Nike and Jordan, and the phrase “Just Do It”...
BEAVERTON, OR
NW Florida Daily News

A sneakerhead's dream: Coastal Kicks offers sneaker, clothing culture in Mary Esther Plaza

MARY ESTHER — Ronnie Beale and Cody Himes met over a pair of kicks, the Men's Nike SB Dunk High Paul Rodriguez kicks to be exact. The two were waiting in a time-sucking line for a sneaker release in January 2020 at Plus Skateshop in downtown Fort Walton Beach when they started talking Nikes. A pair of those once sought-after Dunks now sits in a case at Coastal Kicks in Mary Esther Plaza — not because they’re worth much in the sneaker-verse, but because they’re priceless to them.
MARY ESTHER, FL
TrendHunter.com

All-Digital Clothing Experiences

With its Custom OnDemand platform, Knot Standard is revolutionizing retail with all-digital custom clothing experiences. Thanks to artificial intelligence measuring tools, retailers can share experiences for creating custom menswear and womenswear without having to carry inventory. As President and Co-Founder of Knot Standard, Matthew Mueller, describes "Knot Standard's Custom OnDemand platform is a first for retail–never before has custom clothing been possible for anyone, anywhere, without any special training, inventory, or infrastructure."
APPAREL
yankodesign.com

This Nike playground is constructed with 20,000 upcycled sneakers!

Nike is one of my favorite brands for several reasons – they always make the user the hero in all that they do, capture emotion effortlessly, and inspire millions with simple words apart from making really good products! This September, they unveiled a basketball court that was made with 20,000 upcycled sneakers that were donated by the local community which showed their commitment to a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. Nike is truly a trendsetter when it comes to brands giving corporate responsibility the same weight they give to their design and community!
BUSINESS
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
806K+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy