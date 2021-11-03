CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia teen shot in the head while waiting for school bus

Ledger-Enquirer

Teen dies days after fellow student ambushes him at school bus stop, Georgia cops say

A 16-year-old student ambushed in a shooting as he waited at a school bus stop has died from his injuries, police in Gwinnett County, Georgia confirmed to McClatchy News. Timothy Barnes Jr. was a sophomore at Central Gwinnett High School in Lawrenceville, about 32 miles northwest of Atlanta, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported, citing police. Barnes was shot in the head just before 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 2 as he waited for his bus to arrive.
