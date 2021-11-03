CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Dry stretch of days ahead with above normal November temperatures

By Dave Fraser
 6 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — The recent storm system that brought rain and snow to Colorado has departed. We will be under the influence of high pressure for the rest of this week and into the weekend. That will mean mainly sunny skies across the state with no chance for needed moisture.

Temperatures will be running above normal in metro Denver, which at this time of year is in the upper 50s. We are forecasting highs in the upper 60s on Thursday. We’ll then reach the low 70s from Friday to Sunday.

A weak cold front will give us some passing clouds on Monday along with cooler readings back into the 60s through Tuesday. Another weak cold front will return us to seasonal temperatures in the upper 50s on Wednesday. It will also give us a low chance for a rain shower.

