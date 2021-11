With November in full swing, we’re counting down to the biggest shopping event of the year – Black Friday. The best time to save on everything from tech to fashion, toys, home appliances and more, the mammoth sale will see all of our favourite retailers slashing their prices, from Argos to Aldi. Things are already hotting up, as this year, a number of retailers have kicked things off weeks in advance. Boots, Superdrug, AO, Currys, Very and Studio all began dropping deals in the first week of November, while Amazon was quick to join the party, joining the early sales...

SHOPPING ・ 54 MINUTES AGO