CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

University of Oklahoma researchers looking at “flash droughts”

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IzQS0_0clhIyvr00
OU researchers looking at "flash droughts"

NORMAN, Okla. — Most Oklahomans know about flash floods, but what about flash droughts?!

Just as flash floods are caused by heavy rainfall in concentrated areas in a short time span, flash droughts are rapid, unexpected periods without rain.

“Given that flash droughts can develop in only a few weeks, they create impacts on agriculture that are difficult to prepare for and mitigate,” said Jordan Christian, a researcher at the University of Oklahoma.

“Flash droughts can drastically reduce crop yields and lead to severe economic losses and potentially disrupt food security,” said Jeffrey Basara, an associate professor in both the School of Meteorology and School of Civil Engineering and Environmental Sciences at OU. “These impacts can have cascading effects, including increased risk for wildfires, depletion of water resources, reduction of air quality and decreased food security.”

Basara is the principal investigator for the OU-led study exploring the global distribution, trends and drivers of flash droughts.

“This study is really important because although here in the U.S. we can often mitigate some of the effects with irrigation and other tools, a number of these types of events happen in places where they can’t be mitigated,” he added.

The study identifies global “hotspots” for flash drought from 1980 through 2015.

“We often associate drought with a lack of rainfall. For these flash drought events, about half of the contributing factor is a lack of rainfall, the other half is what we call ‘hostile layer mass’ – it gets really hot and dry,” Basara says.

The research team says these regions include the “Corn Belt” in Oklahoma and across the midwestern United States, barley production in the Iberian Peninsula, the wheat belt in western Russia, wheat production in Asia Minor, rice-producing regions in India, maize production in northeastern China, and millet and sorghum production across the Sahel.

“While several regions across the world have seen increasing or decreasing trends in flash drought over the last four decades, it is also critically important to know which regions may become more susceptible to flash drought risk in the future,” Christian said. “This study provides a foundation to build off and explore key questions regarding future trends of flash droughts.”

In 2019, Christian and Basara developed a method to begin to identify flash droughts. That methodology has helped researchers begin to better understand these events.

Christian led a study published in Environmental Research Letters in 2020 that looked at the impact of a major heatwave in Russia in 2010. Preceding that heatwave was a flash drought. The impact of those weather events led to the decimation of Russia’s wheat crop, so much so that Russia stopped exporting.

“Russia’s biggest wheat importer were countries in the Middle East, so the price of grain went through the roof in the Middle East,” Basara said. “The social unrest of the Arab Spring was created, in part, because of the unusually high grain prices and the socioeconomic turmoil those prices caused.”

With this study, the researchers are expanding their understanding of where flash droughts are more likely to occur around the world.

“As we go into a changing climate system, as we have population growth and food security issues, this becomes one of those topics that’s important because of its really severe impact on agriculture and water resources,” Basara added. “If we can better understand these flash droughts, we might have a better understanding of their predictability and then we can better plan.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Desperate US bid to engineer corals for climate change

A bit of coral shimmers like gold in a US lab as part of urgent work to help the species protect itself from climate change, an effort even skeptical experts see as sadly justifiable. Climate change is altering the environment too quickly for that to work.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Global distribution, trends, and drivers of flash drought occurrence

Flash drought is characterized by a period of rapid drought intensification with impacts on agriculture, water resources, ecosystems, and the human environment. Addressing these challenges requires a fundamental understanding of flash drought occurrence. This study identifies global hotspots for flash drought from 1980"“2015 via anomalies in evaporative stress and the standardized evaporative stress ratio. Flash drought hotspots exist over Brazil, the Sahel, the Great Rift Valley, and India, with notable local hotspots over the central United States, southwestern Russia, and northeastern China. Six of the fifteen study regions experienced a statistically significant increase in flash drought during 1980"“2015. In contrast, three study regions witnessed a significant decline in flash drought frequency. Finally, the results illustrate that multiple pathways of research are needed to further our understanding of the regional drivers of flash drought and the complex interactions between flash drought and socioeconomic impacts.
ENVIRONMENT
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Former Australian leader says submarine deal protects US

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — Australia’s deal to acquire submarines powered by U.S. nuclear technology was aimed at protecting the United States from Chinese nuclear attack and had changed Australia-Sino relations, former Australian Prime Minister Paul Keating said on Wednesday. Keating, who led a center-left Labor Party government from 1991...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
KOLD-TV

Feeding the future: University of Arizona researchers study ways to communicate with plants

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The United Nations expects the world population to grow by 2 billion people over the next 30 years, which means increasing crop production is critical. However, climate change is making it difficult to keep up with the current demand. That’s why the University of Arizona is bringing a new voice to the table. Researchers are learning how to listen to plants.
TUCSON, AZ
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia University researchers studying invasive carp

MORGANTOWN, WV (AP) – Researchers at West Virginia University are investigating how to keep invasive carp from spreading. Brent Murry and Caroline Arantes from the Davis College of Agriculture Natural Resources and Design will examine the Ohio and Tennessee-Cumberland River basins. They have a three-year, $151,000 grant from the U.S. Geological Survey. The university says […]
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Midwestern University#Midwestern United States#Norman#Oklahomans#Ou#Iberian
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Loss of glaciers will hurt tourism, power supplies and more

JAKARTA, Indonesia — (AP) — From the southern border of Germany to the highest peaks in Africa, glaciers around the world have served as moneymaking tourist attractions, natural climate records for scientists and beacons of beliefs for indigenous groups. With many glaciers rapidly melting because of climate change, the disappearance...
INDUSTRY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Here Are the 8 Black Billionaires in America, Members of a Rare Club [Photos]

I've got money on my mind! As we move into 2022, I'm on a quest to get myself together financially, so while I was looking for some inspiration, I came across Essence Magazine's list of the only African-American billionaires in the United States. It's crazy that only about one percent of the billionaires in America are Black - there are 8, out of the 724 billionaires in this country. There are 2,755 billionaires in the world. It just gives me more motivation to strive to make the list one day!
ECONOMY
WTOV 9

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Data from several states and the federal government suggests deaths among Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 rose sharply amid the nation’s most recent surge of infections, but experts say that is not unexpected as more of the population gets immunized. Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

Another Virus Spreading In China Is Causing 'Concern', Expert Says

A recent outbreak of bird flu among residents in China is raising concern among experts, who have warned that the new strain could potentially be deadlier than a previously circulating strain. China has reported 21 human infections of the H5N6 strain of bird flu this year to the World Health...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Country
China
Fast Company

Don’t panic, but NASA is gearing up to defend our planet against catastrophic asteroids

Later in November, NASA will launch its first major test of humankind’s planetary defenses. A cube-shaped spacecraft will begin a 10-month journey across the universe, fated to meet with orbiting double asteroids Dimorphos and Didymos 7 million miles from Earth. The voyager will collide with Dimorphos, the smaller of the two celestial bodies, at a speed of 15,000 miles per hour. And if all goes well, the resulting crash—calculated to astronomical precision—will deflect Dimorphos’ orbit by roughly 1%.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
theeastcountygazette.com

Elon Musk to donate $250 billion for reparations to African Americans in U.S.”

Elon Musk’s capital is significant, and this week Forbes classified him as the greatest person worth more than $300 billion. But he isn’t delivering most of it continuously to a single case. A viral Instagram post states, “Elon Musk to grant $250 billion for payments to African Americans in the U.S.”
ADVOCACY
LiveScience

Deepest earthquake ever detected should have been impossible

Scientists have detected the deepest earthquake ever, a staggering 467 miles (751 kilometers) below the Earth's surface. That depth puts the quake in the lower mantle, where seismologists expected earthquakes to be impossible. That's because under extreme pressures, rocks are more likely to bend and deform than they are to break with a sudden release of energy. But minerals don't always behave precisely as expected, said Pamela Burnley, a professor of geomaterials at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, who was not involved in the research. Even at pressures where they should transform into different, less quake-prone states, they may linger in old configurations.
ENVIRONMENT
thegazette.com

Vilsack: Biden not going after livestock in efforts to reduce methane

Reducing the number of livestock will not be a priority for the Biden administration as it seeks to drastically cut methane emissions to stem climate change, according to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack. Instead, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s “climate smart” initiatives will focus on new types of animal...
AGRICULTURE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
47K+
Followers
78K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy