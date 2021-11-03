Harpers Ferry luxury hotel is a go, finally. A real estate giant will oversee the project.

Welcome to this beautiful 3,700+ sq. ft. home in the countryside of Purcellville in Loudoun County, Virginia. This fully-functional organic poultry farm is already zoned for Agricultural Rural use, meaning tax breaks for buyers! The upper level includes ALL NEW WINDOWS, 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The main level boasts a country-style kitchen, formal dining room, large pantry, half bath and warm family room with wood stove. The fully finished basement has a walkout stairway, 2 large rooms, a sizable kitchenette, and a large pantry. This home includes 2 HVAC systems, 2 sets of washers and dryers, a bonus freezer in the kitchen pantry, and a 2014 architectural-shingled roof. As an added bonus, the home features a 3/4-home generator powered by a dedicated 1,000 gallon LP tank and a hand pump on the well head in case the power goes out. The back of the home features a half-covered wood deck and an above-ground swimming pool for those hot Virginia days. The garage door was replaced in October 2021!This property is ideal for those seeking country living - hobby farmers, horse owners, and amateur gardeners alike will enjoy this well-maintained, spacious property abundant with wildlife. The sellers of this home owned and operated a very successful organic farm business on this property (Harpers Ferry Family Farm), selling goods from their 100+ chickens, ducks and turkeys, as well as their massive organic garden and orchard. Poultry and other personal property items are available for purchase separately (see MLS documents).

