Harpers Ferry, WV

Harpers Ferry luxury hotel is a go, finally. A real estate giant will oversee the project.

By Michael Neibauer
Washington Business Journal
Washington Business Journal
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s been quite the hike, but the Hill Top House hotel is a go in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia. The project and development services arm of JLL Hotels & Hospitality has been awarded the contract to oversee the resurrection of the historic Hilltop House overlooking the confluence of the Potomac and...

www.bizjournals.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate#Hotels#Luxury Hotel#Hill Top House#Jll Hotels Hospitality#Swan Hill Top Llc#Evolution Hospitality#Aimbridge Hospitality#Hilltop House
