Tesla launches new solar roof tiles with more power, higher efficiency – Electrek

By Fred Lambert
 8 days ago

Tesla is launching a new solar roof tile with greater efficiency and higher power capacity. It comes as Tesla is trying to make its solar products mainstream. Tesla has had ups and downs when it comes to the solar roof. The product has been widely recognized for its beautiful...

pv-magazine.com

Quantum dot solar window with 3.6% efficiency

UbiQD, a U.S. manufacturer of luminescent glass panels, has deployed its quantum dot-tinted glass luminescent solar concentrator technology on several windows at a Holiday Inn Express hotel in Los Alamos, New Mexico, where the company is based. “These building pilot installations represent the first real-world tests for UbiQD, and some...
INDUSTRY
talkbusiness.net

More battery capacity to be built with solar power plants

Most battery storage power capacity that’s expected to start operating in the United States over the next three years will be co-located with solar photovoltaic (PV) power plants, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). Meanwhile, how the capacity is used is changing as more batteries are added to the grid.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
torquenews.com

Why Solar Roof is an Excellent Idea for the Tesla Roadster

Actually, having a solar roof is an excellent idea for ANY electric vehicle (SUV, sedan, truck, Semi, etc.), as the technology basically allows to widely extend the range of the vehicles, and on the other hand, would permit to drive almost entirely by getting energy directly from the sun. Some automotive engineers believe solar power may be the solution to many other issues in that regard.
CARS
homecrux.com

Xponent Power Launches World’s First Retractable Solar Awning for RVs

While out on a camping tour, RV owners desire more power to remain off-the-grid for a longer time. Looking into this situation, California-based recreational company Xponent Power has unveiled Xpanse, which is touted as the world’s first solar awning for RVs. Deploying at the push of a button, it is...
ECONOMY
electrek.co

Tesla launches a new home charger that works with all electric cars

Today, Tesla is launching a new home charger that comes with a J1772 plug, which works with all electric cars in North America – not just Tesla vehicles. As of late, Tesla appears to be making a lot of moves to service electric vehicles beyond the ones that it makes itself.
TECHNOLOGY
hiltonheadsun.com

Local company earns Tesla solar roof installation certification

His name is synonymous with innovation, and now, he has decided to partner with a local company to introduce his latest game-changing product to the Lowcountry. Elon Musk’s Tesla solar roofs will be exclusively installed in South Carolina and Georgia by Hilton Head Solar and Roofing. Yes, we said “solar...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
TrendHunter.com

Solar-Powered Cargo Vans

EdisonFuture, a company that was founded recently as a subsidiary of international renewable energy firm SPI Energy, is introducing an innovative electric van. The EF1-V electric van makes use of the company's proprietary EF1-T electric truck platform. Although it may be described as a van, the vehicle also offers several features that are more akin to SUVs, particularly when it comes to its exterior design and aesthetic. In terms of functionality, the EF1-V embraces the van ethos by offering sliding side doors and outswinging rear doors to allow for easy access to its capacious interior. With payload space ranging from between 260 and 400 cubic feet, the EF1-V electric van is designed to service a range of cargo capacities and applications.
HOME & GARDEN
The Verge

Toyota’s new electric SUV has a solar roof and a steering yoke like Tesla

Toyota released new details about its upcoming electric compact SUV, the BZ4X, which includes an optional solar roof and a steering yoke similar to the one featured in the latest version of the Tesla Model S. The steering yoke, which Toyota describes as having a “wing-shape,” employs a steer-by-wire system,...
CARS
techxplore.com

New model better predicts solar cell output power in all weather

The world is in dire need of a large-scale transition away from fossil fuels and towards sustainable energy sources to prevent an environmental crisis. Thanks to recent advances in various scientific and engineering disciplines, solar cells have become a rising star in the field of renewable energy, reaching operational costs and performance close to those of the conventional electric grid.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
enplugged.com

Tesla removes Cybertruck specs and prices from its website – Electrek

Tesla has updated its Cybertruck web page to remove Cybertruck specs and prices for each configuration of the electric pickup truck. It comes after the highly anticipated electric vehicle has been delayed to next year. (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});. When unveiling the Cybertruck back in 2019, Tesla announced that...
CARS
enplugged.com

Tesla officially launches its insurance using ‘real-time driving behavior,’ starting in Texas – Electrek

Tesla has now officially launched its insurance product using “real-time driving behavior.”. The product is only available in Texas for now. (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});. The automaker has already introduced its own insurance product in California, but it doesn’t utilize real-time driving data and its “safety score.”. At Tesla’s...
TEXAS STATE
Interesting Engineering

China's Auto Giant Has Launched a New Electric Truck That Rivals Tesla's Semi

Farizon Auto, Geely Holding Group’s commercial vehicle brand, has unveiled its next generation electric semi-truck, the Homtruck, according to a press release. And, with numerous automakers looking to introduce new technologies to the commercial vehicles industry, China's auto giant expects to begin production and deliveries in early 2024 and is targeting international markets such as Europe, Korea, Japan and North America.
CARS
KXAN

The Role Of Solar In Power Grid Resilience With NATiVE Solar

As we head into the winter season, stabilizing the grid is an important topic. NATiVE Solar is back today to talk to us about how home energy systems help to stabilize and decarbonize the grid. Anneka Brink, community outreach coordinator at NATiVE Solar joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to...
AUSTIN, TX

