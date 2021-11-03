Tesla launches new solar roof tiles with more power, higher efficiency – Electrek

EdisonFuture, a company that was founded recently as a subsidiary of international renewable energy firm SPI Energy, is introducing an innovative electric van. The EF1-V electric van makes use of the company's proprietary EF1-T electric truck platform. Although it may be described as a van, the vehicle also offers several features that are more akin to SUVs, particularly when it comes to its exterior design and aesthetic. In terms of functionality, the EF1-V embraces the van ethos by offering sliding side doors and outswinging rear doors to allow for easy access to its capacious interior. With payload space ranging from between 260 and 400 cubic feet, the EF1-V electric van is designed to service a range of cargo capacities and applications.

