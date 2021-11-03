CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austintown, OH

Long-time Austintown trustee reacts to his first election loss for public office

By Jennifer Rodriguez
WKBN
WKBN
 6 days ago

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A long-time Austintown trustee is passing the torch after losing his first election for public office.

Ken Carano has been in politics for more than 25 years. He has served as an Austintown trustee and state representative.

“I have enjoyed my stay here in Austintown. I have enjoyed being an administrator. I’ve enjoyed being a state rep with the people here,” Carano said.

Less than 30% of voters turn out for local elections

This year, he ran to keep his seat as trustee, but Tuesday evening, he lost to newcomers Robert Santo s and Monica Deavers .

Still, he says he congratulates them and welcomes them to the position.

“They worked hard; they did work hard. They knocked on doors, they talked to people, and they won, and I admire anyone who runs for office. Anyone, even if they run against me, ’cause it’s not an easy task,” Carano said.

Carano says he isn’t sure what he will do next. He says he’s already gotten some offers from other cities, but he loves Austintown and isn’t sure if he’s quite ready to leave.

He says, for now, he will see where life takes him.

“Am I available to do things? Yes, but I’ll scrutinize it before I accept anything,” he said.

Carano says it has been his honor to serve the community and that he will assist the new trustees in any way he can.

Austintown, OH
Austintown, OH
Austintown, OH
Austintown, OH
