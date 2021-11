ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Affinia Healthcare will start vaccinating younger kids against COVID-19 on Monday, the health system announced Sunday. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered Monday to kids ages 5 and up who have an appointment. They must be accompanied by a parent or guardian; St. Louis City residents who qualify will receive a $100 gift card. Another clinic is being held on Saturday, November 13. All three vaccines, including, boosters for adults will be available at the Saturday clinic. Details of each vaccine clinic are below:

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO