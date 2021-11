Jim Johnson ’68 was the first Black player on Stetson’s Baseball team and one of the first Black students to integrate the university in the 1960s. On Thursday night, he became the first Black alumni to receive the George and Mary Hood Award in recognition of his commitment and contributions to Stetson and its core values. Johnson was instrumental in creating the Multicultural Alumni Family Reunion, held annually during Homecoming, to connect multicultural alumni with today’s students for mentoring, networking and support.

DELAND, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO