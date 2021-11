The Jacksonville Jaguars return to TIAA Bank Field on November 7 to take on the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills. The game is a battle of top players named Josh Allen — the Bills' quarterback against the Jaguars' pass rusher — and a rematch of the 2017 first-round playoff game, which Jacksonville won on its path to the AFC Championship game. Rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the Jaguars' No. 1 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, continues to pursue his first professional victory on American soil. A TIAA Bank Field victory would also be the first at home for Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO