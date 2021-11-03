Travis Tritt schedules show at Embassy Theatre

The Embassy Theatre announced Wednesday that Travis Tritt will bring his Solo Acoustic Tour to Fort Wayne on Wednesday, February 23,2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Member pre-sale will begin Tuesday, November 9 at 10 a.m., and tickets go on sale to

the public on Friday, November 12 at 10 a.m.

Two years after his debut, “Country Club,” in 1989, Tritt’s sophomore album “It’s All About to Change” was

released in 1991. The album shipped three million copies, and all four of its singles reached the top five on the country music charts.

