CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Travis Tritt schedules show at Embassy Theatre

WANE 15
WANE 15
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VXGhq_0clhHOdG00

The Embassy Theatre announced Wednesday that Travis Tritt will bring his Solo Acoustic Tour to Fort Wayne on Wednesday, February 23,2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Member pre-sale will begin Tuesday, November 9 at 10 a.m., and tickets go on sale to
the public on Friday, November 12 at 10 a.m.

Country star Travis Tritt cancels Muncie show over COVID vaccine, testing and mask policies

Two years after his debut, “Country Club,” in 1989, Tritt’s sophomore album “It’s All About to Change” was
released in 1991. The album shipped three million copies, and all four of its singles reached the top five on the country music charts.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WANE 15

WANE 15

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
366K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy