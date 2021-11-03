Graham man dies following head-on collision, double vehicle fire

PALO PINTO COUNTY ( KFDX/KJTL ) — A head-on collision in Palo Pinto County in which both vehicles caught fire claimed the life of a Graham man and a Weatherford man on Tuesday.

According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sargeant Dan Buesing, DPS Troopers investigated a two-vehicle fatality crash at around 11:25 a.m. on Tuesday, November 2, on Texas 337 north of Graford, in the vicinity of Possum Kingdom Lake.

Sgt. Buesing said their preliminary investigation indicates a 2014 Chevy Camaro was traveling north on Texas 337 at a high rate of speed.

According to Sgt. Buesing, Kenneth Lee Askew, 58, of Graham, was driving the Camaro and attempted to pass several vehicles when unsafe to do so.

Sgt. Buesing said the vehicle driven by Askew struck a 2017 Ford Van that was traveling south on Texas 337 head-on in the southbound lane.

Sgt. Buesing said both vehicles caught fire and burned.

Askew, along with the driver of the van, Jared Kinnison, 38, of Weatherford, died at the scene.

According to Sgt. Buesing, no additional information is available at this time.

The crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story.

