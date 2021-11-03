CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants Add Reinforcement at Receiver

By Patricia Traina
 6 days ago
With the Giants ailing at wide receiver--Sterling Shepard, Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, and Dante Pettis are all listed on this week's injury report--the team signed receivers Pharoh Cooper and Alex Bachman to their practice squad.

Cooper, 5-11 and 208 pounds, was most recently with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who released him at the end of training camp. Before that, he appeared in 62 regular-season games with six starts for the Rams, Cardinals, and Bengals, catching 55 passes for 506 yards and one touchdown.

Cooper, a punt and kickoff return specialist, also averaged 8.9 yards on 82 punt returns and 24.2 yards on 104 kickoff returns, including a 103-yard touchdown for Los Angeles in 2017. He had not been with a team this year since being released by the Jaguars.

Bachman has been on and off the Giants' practice squad since mid-2019. Last year he was elevated from the practice squad to the 53-man roster against the Eagles on October 22. This year, he was with the Giants in training camp but was released on September 2.

On Wednesday, the Giants held a walkthrough practice, so their injury report was a projection. Shepard (quad), Golladay (knee), Toney (thumb), and Pettis (shoulder) were all projected as not being able to practice, but head coach Joe Judge said that no one has been ruled out of Sunday's home game against the Raiders just yet.

