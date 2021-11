MIAMI (CBSMiami) — In November, two things happen in Florida. The weather changes and the time changes. Florida voters seemed to like the idea of no more wintertime dark at 5:30 with year-round daylight saving maybe golf or a jog after work….In the daylight. But this Sunday once again the clock goes back an hour of sleep is gained and dark will come quick. In 2018, the Florida Sunshine Protection Act was passed in the Florida legislature with overwhelming support for year-round Daylight Savings Time, but the way the law was written makes it so that change can only happen if a federal...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO