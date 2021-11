Employees of American Airlines and Spirit Aerosystems in Tulsa took to the streets Thursday afternoon to protest the federal vaccine mandate. Because of their status as federal contractors, the two companies are required by the Biden Administration to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 8. Leaders of the two unions involved in organizing the Oct. 28 protest told News On 6 they are not against vaccinations or the companies their members work for. They said, instead, they are trying to protect their right to choose whether to take the vaccine.

TULSA, OK