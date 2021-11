Anyone who ventures outside their house for even a short period of time should be aware that there’s an election coming up. The signs are everywhere. On Tuesday people will have the opportunity to decide who represents them in municipal government, school boards and county offices. There’s no denying that a lot of these races don’t seem terribly exciting at a glance. As a result, some may be tempted to sit this one out and wait until next year’s more highly publicized races for governor and U.S. House and Senate seats. That would be a mistake. Decisions made on the local level generally have a far more significant impact on our day-to-day lives than anything that happens in Washington or Harrisburg. For one example, look at the debates involving municipal government in communities where controversial development proposals are being considered.

