New Star Trek Series for Kids

Actress Camille Saviola - best known for her role as Kai Opaka Sulan in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine - has passed away at the age of 71. The Star Trek franchise let fans know of Saviola's passing today, in a social media post that read "StarTrek.com is saddened to learn of the passing of Camille Saviola. Camille made her mark on the Star Trek Universe as the incredible Kai Opaka. She will be greatly missed." Though she only had a handful of appearances in DS9 episodes (and novels), Saviola's Kai Opaka very much left an impression on fans and the franchise, and she will, indeed, be missed.
