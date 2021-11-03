CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Star Trek Series for Kids

Eyewitness News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's a new Star Trek series aimed...

www.wfsb.com

ComicBook

Star Trek Actress Camille Saviola Dies At 71

Actress Camille Saviola - best known for her role as Kai Opaka Sulan in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine - has passed away at the age of 71. The Star Trek franchise let fans know of Saviola's passing today, in a social media post that read "StarTrek.com is saddened to learn of the passing of Camille Saviola. Camille made her mark on the Star Trek Universe as the incredible Kai Opaka. She will be greatly missed." Though she only had a handful of appearances in DS9 episodes (and novels), Saviola's Kai Opaka very much left an impression on fans and the franchise, and she will, indeed, be missed.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

‘Little House On The Prairie’ Star Returns To Acting Roots In New Film

Alison Arngrim is back! After years of being out of the spotlight, she returns to acting with a new film called Even In Dreams. Alison is best known for her role as the bully Nellie Oleson on Little House on the Prairie in the ’70s. She continued acting in the ’80s through the 2000s in smaller projects. In recent years, she has only appeared in several TV movies.
MOVIES
Den of Geek

Star Trek: How One Haircut Saved The Original Series

Is the most pivotal detail in Star Trek’s history actually about Bones getting a haircut? Perhaps not, but a new documentary about Star Trek — The Center Seat — might get you wondering about an alternate dimension where Bones didn’t look as hot. For super hardcore Star Trek fans—those of us who have read every book about the making of the ‘60s show, and who like to argue about details about real color Kirk’s uniform—a new documentary on Trek might be treated with some trepidation. Is there really anything new to learn about the early days of the Final Frontier?…
TV & VIDEOS
StarTrek.com

Remembering Star Trek's Halloween Special, Catspaw

This article was originally published on October 31, 2014. Kirk: If we weren't missing two officers and a third one dead I'd say someone was playing an elaborate “trick or treat” on us. Spock: “Trick or treat,” Captain?. Kirk: Yes, Mister Spock. You'd be a natural. Kirk says this with...
TV & VIDEOS
Inverse

Kate Mulgrew reveals a new Captain Janeway for Star Trek: Prodigy

There are two Captain Janeways. With the launch of the animated Nickelodeon series Star Trek: Prodigy, Captain Kathryn Janeway — Captain of the Starship Voyager — has been duplicated, this time, as a hologram. While Trek fans are used to doppelgängers crashing the Final Frontier, the latest Janeway isn’t evil...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Two TV Shows Already In Danger Of Cancellation After Fall Premieres

The fall television season is officially in full swing, as faithful viewers are now indulging in all of the new and returning shows that are currently airing. Though it’s still early, warning signs can arise around this time that could indicate a show’s ultimate fate. At the moment, it would seem that two freshman series on Fox may be in danger of cancellation. The shows in question are Our Kind of People and The Big Leap, whose futures now seem uncertain due to a recent confirmation from their home network.
TV SERIES
Space.com

How to watch Star Trek: Prodigy online

The latest addition to the Star Trek universe, "Star Trek: Prodigy" is beamed up and available to stream on Paramount Plus today. You will also be able to stream Star Trek: Prodigy on Nickelodeon before the release of the second series, but not just yet. The animated TV series tells the story of five kids who escape imprisonment in an uncharted part of the galaxy, before travelling across their planet to find an abandoned starship buried in the sand.
TV & VIDEOS
GeekTyrant

Charming and Cool Clip From the STAR TREK: PRODIGY Animated Series

Paramount+ has released a great new clip from its upcoming animated series Star Trek: Prodigy. I’ve actually been impressed with everything that I’ve from this show! I know it’s targeted to kids, but they put a lot of work into making this a high-quality production, and it seems like the kind of show I’d enjoy watching. It’d definitely be a fun show to watch with kids, but my kids are teenagers now, and there’s no way they’ll sit down with me to watch a Star Trek animated series!
TV SERIES
trekcore.com

STAR TREK Documentary Series THE CENTER SEAT to Debut November 5 on The History Channel

The upcoming Star Trek documentary series The Center Seat — 55 Years of Star Trek finally has a premiere date, and it’s right around the corner!. First announced back in March, the ten-part series is set to debut Friday, November 5 on The History Channel with a weekly run of four episodes — after which the remaining six chapters in The Center Seat series will follow on The History Channel’s subscription streaming service History Vault.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Collider

'Star Trek: Prodigy' Could Launch More 'Star Trek' Animated Kids' Projects

Producer, writer, and captain of Paramount's Star Trek franchise Alex Kurtzman is about to launch a new animated Star Trek project aimed at kids and families. The show, referred to as Prodigy, was purchased by Paramount Pictures CEO Brian Robbins. It recently had a special, secret screening of the first two episodes at New York Comic-Con earlier this month and will soon be available to stream on Paramount+.
TV SERIES
Collider

‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Creators Reveal What They’re Most Excited For People to See on the Animated Series

With Star Trek: Prodigy launching on Paramount+ with a one-hour episode on October 28th, I recently spoke to director and co-executive producer Ben Hibon and executive producers Kevin and Dan Hageman about making the new animated series. Aimed at a much younger audience, Star Trek: Prodigy will follow a group of children and teenagers who try to escape the hard life of a mining colony after discovering the U.S.S Protostar. The Federation ship might be their ticket to a better life, but the ragtag team will first have to learn to act as a real crew as they’re guided by a hologram of Captain Janeway (voiced by Kate Mulgrew).
TV SERIES
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

'Star Trek: Prodigy' boldly goes for younger audience

“Star Trek” has had its younger fans, but rarely has the direct appeal of “Star Trek: Prodigy” been made to them. The enduring sci-fi franchise goes where it hasn't often gone before with the debut of the animated series today on Paramount+. Produced by the animation arms of Nickelodeon (which will run the program later) and CBS Studios, the saga brings back Kate Mulgrew to voice a hologram version of her “Star Trek: Voyager” character Capt. Kathryn Janeway. However, the show centers around her new trainees, six young aliens who learn about working together – and the workings of Starfleet – while traveling aboard an abandoned ship.
TV SERIES
treknews.net

Star Trek: Prodigy Series Premiere “Lost & Found” Review: Stunning Visuals and a Series for the ‘Next Generation’

Review: Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 Episode 1 “Lost & Found”. Star Trek: Prodigy, the brainchild of Kevin and Dan Hageman (Trollhunters), claims to be a kids show – indeed, the first Star Trek kids program since Star Trek: The Animated Series in the 1970s. But Prodigy feels like it’s on track to become something much more than “just a kids show.” Indeed, it only rarely feels like a kids’ show. The 45-minute pilot “Lost & Found” boasts striking visuals, a charming cast of diverse characters, and most importantly, a heart that will surely strike home with children and adults.
TV SERIES
trekmovie.com

Review: ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Series Debut Sparks Hope In “Lost And Found”

“Lost and Found” (Parts 1 & 2) Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1, Episodes 1 and 2 – Debuted Thursday, October 28, 2021. This two-part debut successfully launches a new kind of family-friendly Star Trek series, full of alien wonders, fun personalities, and situations, with a nice balance of cinematic action and emotional beats.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Star Trek docu-series The Center Seat gets shockingly close release date

The History Channel has given a release date for the Star Trek docu-series The Center Seat. The new History Channel series, The Center Seat, has a release date finally. The show will air on History Channel and give Star Trek fans a deeper dive into the Star Trek franchise than ever before. It’s a franchise that has been long and vast with many hidden tidbits that fans old and new are still discovering every day.
TV SERIES
Post-Star

Worth Watching: ‘Shadows’ in Mourning, A ‘Ghosts’ Halloween, ‘Star Trek: Prodigy,’ A New ‘Love Life,’ ‘Long Call’ on BritBox

An eventful season finale of the brilliant vampire comedy What We Do in the Shadows shakes up the supernatural homestead with the specter of loss. CBS’ bright new comedy Ghosts sends up Halloween. The Star Trek franchise spins off an animated series for younger audiences with Prodigy, a collaboration with Nickelodeon’s animation studio. The HBO Max romantic dramedy Love Life returns with a new protagonist seeking connection. BritBox offers an engrossing four-part mystery, The Long Call, based on an Ann Cleeves novel.
MOVIES

