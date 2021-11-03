CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Key Georgia election official to resign amid 2020 backlash

The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
© Associated Press/Ben Gray

A chief election official in Georgia's largest county announced his resignation Wednesday following a tumultuous year, noting threats he and colleagues have faced since the 2020 presidential election.

Rick Barron, who has served as Fulton County elections director since 2013, submitted his resignation on Wednesday.

"Under the intense scrutiny of the last year, I believe our team has performed with grace and professionalism," Barron's letter said. "Even in the midst of threats to our personal safety, we have continued to make the interests of Fulton County voters our highest priority."

Barron's announcement comes just one day after municipal elections were held. The 55-year-old elections director's resignation will take effect on Dec. 31.

The Fulton County Board of Commissioners previously reversed a decision from the county elections board, which voted to fire Barron earlier this year, according to Georgia Public Broadcasting News

Over the past year, the county, which includes Atlanta, has seen rampant conspiracy theories and legal battles regarding the 2020 presidential election.

"Since the November 2020 Election, we have participated in multiple reviews, audits, and litigation — all of which have failed to identify wrongdoing or malfeasance," Barron's letter added. "We stand behind our work and I know the team is well prepared for the 2022 Elections."

Over the past year, Barron and his staff have endured death threats and faced the possibility of elections being taken over by state officials, CNN reported.

"I think we have a lot of cowardly elected officials who won't let go of the 'Big Lie' because they are scared of their constituents," Barron said to CNN. "If they could have stood up, they could have put an end to this a long time ago.

The Hill has reached out to the Fulton County Elections Board for comment.

