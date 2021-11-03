CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unvaccinated Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: Report

 7 days ago
  • Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for the coronavirus.
  • According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Rodgers is also unvaccinated, and therefore needs to quarantine for 10 days even if he tests negative before then.
  • Rodgers’ vaccination status has caused some confusion, as in late August Rodgers told an ESPN reporter he had been “immunized.”

Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss the Green Bay Packers’ Sunday game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Rodgers is also unvaccinated, and therefore needs to quarantine for 10 days even if he tests negative before then.

“#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is unvaccinated, per me and @MikeGarafolo,” Rapoport tweeted. “That’s why he’s out for Sunday vs. the #Chiefs.”

Rodgers’ vaccination status has caused some confusion, as in late August Rodgers told an ESPN reporter he had been “immunized,” though he didn’t specify for COVID-19 at the time, though it was taken as such.

“Aaron Rodgers confirmed he's had the COVID-19 vaccine,” reporter Rob Demovsky tweeted on Aug. 26. "’Yeah I've been immunized.’ he said. ‘There's guys on the team that haven't been vaccinated and it's personal decision, not going to judge those guys.’"

Rodgers hasn’t commented at this time.

Related
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Danica Patrick Now

With Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers making headlines this week for some not-so-great reasons, many have taken to social media to discuss his ex-girlfriends. Rodgers, who is currently engaged to actress Shailene Woodley, had some notable relationships with actress Olivia Munn and race car driver Danica Patrick. The Packers...
FOOTBALL
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL
The Spun

Michael Irvin Has A 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Legendary former NFL wide receiver and current analyst Michael Irvin had some stern words for Aaron Rodgers on his podcast this afternoon. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 today and because he is unvaccinated, he’ll have to sit 10 days, at minimum. The Green Bay Packers star had previously indicated he was vaccinated during the summer, though he used the word “immunized” to perhaps create some leeway.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Announces Significant Contract Decision

Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
NFL
Ian Rapoport
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw’s Comment On Aaron Rodgers Going Viral

Aaron Rodgers has faced a lot of criticism from many different people over the course of the past week. Sunday morning, a longtime NFL quarterback joined in. Former Pittsburgh Steelers star quarterback turned FOX broadcaster Terry Bradshaw had a blunt message for Rodgers on Sunday morning. Rodgers, who is out...
NFL
#Packers#Nfl Network#Covid 19#American Football#The Nfl Network#Espn#The Green Bay Packers#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Chiefs#Robdemovsky
Popculture

Shailene Woodley Reacts After Sparking Aaron Rodgers Relationship Rumors Amid Vaccine Controversy

Shailene Woodley is shooting down speculation that her Instagram post about finding your power during tough times was a reference to the controversy surrounding fiancé Aaron Rodgers' COVID-19 vaccination status. Shortly after the Green Bay Packers player tested positive for COVID, revealing that he had not been vaccinated against the coronavirus, despite claims he was "immunized," the Big Little Lies actress shared what many thought was a telling quote on her Instagram Story.
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: State Farm Announces Decision On Aaron Rodgers

State Farm appears to be sticking with Aaron Rodgers. The insurance company has featured Rodgers on several prominent commercial campaigns over the years. Rodgers has served as a spokesperson for the brand, appearing in viral campaigns alongside other notable athletes, like Patrick Mahomes. However, Rodgers currently finds himself in hot...
NFL
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Uses 2 Words To Describe Aaron Rodgers

We can now add Stephen A. Smith to the list of sports analysts who aren’t happy with Aaron Rodgers after last week’s fiasco. Rodgers went onto Pat McAfee’s show on Friday after he tested positive for COVID-19 to explain why he’s not vaccinated which caused a huge uproar on social media.
NFL
Rolling Stone

Howard Stern on Aaron Rodgers: ‘They Should Throw Him Out of the League So Fast’

On the latest episode of The Howard Stern Show, the radio personality tore into Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers for his hesitancy to get vaccinated. Rodgers recently contracted the virus after informing reporters that he had been “immunized.” “If there was decency in this world, I would throw this guy out of the football league so fast,” said Stern, who launched the segment with a caveat that he isn’t a football fan, but recognizes Rodgers as a good player. “What he did to his fellow teammates. … But this fucking guy, they should throw him out of the league so...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Stephen A. Smith has theory about how Aaron Rodgers got Covid-19

On Wednesday. news broke that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had not only tested positive for Covid-19 but he had never been vaccinated in the first place. While it remains unclear how Rodgers got the virus and there are plenty of questions regarding the way he’s handled himself in this situation, there are also lots of opinions out there about him.
NFL
windycitygridiron.com

Mario Edwards Jr. fined $9,522 for telling Aaron Rodgers to stop grabbing his facemask

During the first quarter of last Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr. was hit with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. On the play in question the referee threw the flag when he saw Edwards point at Packer quarterback Aaron Rodgers and talk to him in a stern fashion.
NFL
The Spun

Video Of Aaron Rodgers At Halloween Party Going Viral

Aaron Rodgers is winning Halloween. The Green Bay Packers quarterback revealed earlier this season that he was growing his hair out for a Halloween costume. Rodgers told Pat McAfee that he had been growing out his hair for months with a perfect Halloween costume in mind. “This has been a...
NFL
Awful Announcing

Pat McAfee on not pushing back on Aaron Rodgers: ‘There’s no way you were thinking that’s what I was gonna do’

On Friday, Aaron Rodgers broke his silence about not being vaccinated for COVID-19 on The Pat McAfee Show. The platform made a lot of sense for the Green Bay Packers quarterback as McAfee offered him a safe space to basically go unchallenged as he went on a 20-minute diatribe about the woke mob, vaccine mandates, being a critical thinker, and letting the world know he relies on Joe Rogan for medical advice.
NFL
The Hill

The Hill

384K+
Followers
45K+
Post
279M+
Views
The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

