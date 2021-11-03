Unvaccinated Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: Report

Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Rodgers is also unvaccinated, and therefore needs to quarantine for 10 days even if he tests negative before then.

Rodgers’ vaccination status has caused some confusion, as in late August Rodgers told an ESPN reporter he had been “immunized.”

“#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is unvaccinated, per me and @MikeGarafolo,” Rapoport tweeted. “That’s why he’s out for Sunday vs. the #Chiefs.”

Rodgers’ vaccination status has caused some confusion, as in late August Rodgers told an ESPN reporter he had been “immunized,” though he didn’t specify for COVID-19 at the time, though it was taken as such.

“Aaron Rodgers confirmed he's had the COVID-19 vaccine,” reporter Rob Demovsky tweeted on Aug. 26. "’Yeah I've been immunized.’ he said. ‘There's guys on the team that haven't been vaccinated and it's personal decision, not going to judge those guys.’"

Rodgers hasn’t commented at this time.

