Jayson Tatum vs Jimmy Butler and the mighty Miami Heat - what to watch on Sky Sports this week

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers have engaged in some trade discussions regarding Ben Simmons, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The 76ers, per the report, would demand Jaylen Brown as part of any trade. That’s likely why Charania reported these talks have had “no traction as of yet.” Simmons, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2016 draft, hasn’t played for the Sixers this season, taking $360,000 fines from the team for every game missed. In his career, he’s averaged 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game. He’s a three-time All-Star, a two-time NBA All-Defensive Player, and he made the All-NBA Third Team in 2020. Brown, who was selected by the Celtics two picks after Simmons went to Philly, is coming off his first season as an All-Star. He’s averaging 25.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists this season. Though Brown and the Celtics are working through some clear chemistry issues in the first year with Ime Udoka as head coach and Brad Stevens as the president of basketball operations, trading him away is likely considered too big of a price to pay for a player desperate to get out of Philly.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO