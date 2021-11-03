CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jayson Tatum vs Jimmy Butler and the mighty Miami Heat - what to watch on Sky Sports this week

By Stuart Hodge
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo many stars on show this week from Jimmy Butler and the stellar cast at the Miami Heat, to former MVP Kevin Durant and two of the young superstars in the league in Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic . That latter pairing you get to see twice as well - both...

Bleacher Report

Kenyon Martin on Lakers' Carmelo Anthony Playing Against His Son: 'It Was Dope'

Former NBA star Kenyon Martin enjoyed seeing his son, Kenyon Martin Jr., go up against one of his former teammates recently. When asked about Martin Jr. and the Rockets facing Carmelo Anthony and the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday and Tuesday, K-Mart told TMZ Sports: "It was dope. Strange feeling at first but testament to Melo for one. ... His longevity in his craft. Still playing at a high level."
NBA
NBC Sports

Here's what 76ers want in any Ben Simmons trade with Celtics, per report

The Philadelphia 76ers have yet to find a trade partner for star point guard Ben Simmons. Simmons has not played in a game for the Sixers over the first few weeks of the season. It's clear he doesn't want to play for Philly anymore, but so far the team has dug in and shown no willingness to take just any deal.
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers Recap: LA Makes A Big Lineup Change And Carmelo Anthony Strikes Again

Lakers fans were finally able to breathe a sigh of relief, as Los Angeles built and maintained a double-digit advantage over the visiting Houston Rockets for much of the teams' first meeting of the year, ultimately securing a 95-85 win. A big lineup change and the hot shooting of Carmelo Anthony helped ice the victory. Los Angeles moved to a 4-3 record on the young season. A rematch against the rebuilding Rockets is scheduled for Tuesday night.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Monday Ben Simmons Trade Rumor

Ben Simmons has yet to suit up for the Philadelphia 76ers this season. It’s unclear if the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick will play for the Eastern Conference franchise again. Monday morning, The Athletic NBA insider Shams Charania provided the latest on the situation with Simmons. “Ben Simmons...
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Wednesday’s John Wall News

Roughly a month before the start of the 2021-22 season, the Rockets agreed that they’ll help All-Star point guard John Wall find a new home in the NBA. “John Wall, Houston Rockets meet and mutually agree to work together on finding a new home for the five-time All-Star guard,” Shams Charania of The Athletic reported in mid-September. “Plan is for Wall to be present at training camp, but not play in Rockets games this season.”
NBA
FanSided

Watch: Jimmy Butler was ready to fight Nikola Jokic after nasty foul

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler wanted to meet Nikola Jokic outside for a fight after the Nuggets forward cheap shotted Markieff Morris. Nikola Jokic had beef with Markieff Morris on Monday night as the Nuggets battled the Heat. When he took it way too far, Jimmy Butler offered to take things out back.
NBA
Sports Illustrated

How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Miami Heat (6-1) will attempt to build on a five-game winning streak when they host the Boston Celtics (3-5) on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at FTX Arena. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Scottie Pippen Explains Why The 1998-99 Houston Rockets Superteam Was A Failure: "I Didn't Realize How Much Hakeem Had Diminished... I Didn't Realize Charles Wasn't As Dedicated As I Thought He Would Be."

The Houston Rockets had a fair amount of star power on their team during the 1998-99 season. They had Hakeem Olajuwon and Charles Barkley on the roster from the 1997-87 season and added Scottie Pippen via trade. Pippen was coming off a three-peat with the Chicago Bulls, and with his addition, there were a lot of expectations for that Houston Rockets team.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Game stream: Miami Heat vs. Brooklyn Nets

The Miami Heat (3-1) play against the Brooklyn Nets (3-3) at Barclays Center. Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Wednesday October 27, 2021. Miami Heat 106, Brooklyn Nets 93 (Final) Radio Roulette hotline is LIVE, presented by @UnderdogFantasy. Lakers/Nets/Celtics/Clippers in shambles. Westbrook meltdown. Kings, Wolves, Heat, Hornets thriving. So much...
NBA
CBS Boston

Celtics Have Discussed Ben Simmons Trade, 76ers Want Jaylen Brown, According To Report

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers have engaged in some trade discussions regarding Ben Simmons, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The 76ers, per the report, would demand Jaylen Brown as part of any trade. That’s likely why Charania reported these talks have had “no traction as of yet.” Simmons, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2016 draft, hasn’t played for the Sixers this season, taking $360,000 fines from the team for every game missed. In his career, he’s averaged 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game. He’s a three-time All-Star, a two-time NBA All-Defensive Player, and he made the All-NBA Third Team in 2020. Brown, who was selected by the Celtics two picks after Simmons went to Philly, is coming off his first season as an All-Star. He’s averaging 25.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists this season. Though Brown and the Celtics are working through some clear chemistry issues in the first year with Ime Udoka as head coach and Brad Stevens as the president of basketball operations, trading him away is likely considered too big of a price to pay for a player desperate to get out of Philly.
NBA
NESN

This Jayson Tatum Stat Is Encouraging Sign For Celtics

The sky may feel like it’s falling for some Boston Celtics fans, with the team at 2-3 after just five games this season. But one source of encouragement is the fact that Jayson Tatum currently ranks 10th in the NBA in points per game. The two-time All-Star hasn’t necessarily blown...
NBA
basketball-addict.com

Jimmy Butler, Heat turn back clock with insane mark not done in last 40 years

The Miami Heat’s defense has been very good so far this season. How good, you ask? The team’s defensive rating, entering their Saturday game against the Memphis Grizzlies, was 94.0, which is a mark that hasn’t been done over a full season in the three-point era, stretching back over 40 years. The Heat have a […] The post Jimmy Butler, Heat turn back clock with insane mark not done in last 40 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Marcus Smart calls out Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown after Blowout Loss in Celtics vs Bulls

The Boston Celtics is highly impressive in the TD Garden and have demolished star-studded teams in front of their home fans. But the NBA 2021-22 Season, surely hasn’t started in the best way as the Celtics suffered their fifth defeat of the season in embarrassing fashion. As a result of which Marcus Smart called out his teammates Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown after blowout loss suffered in Celtics vs Bulls showdown.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jayson Tatum recruiting Bradley Beal

Abby Chin: Just reported @NBCSBoston — Here’s what Jayson Tatum told me this morning when I asked him about Bradley Beal: Do you even broach the subject of recruiting when you talk to Bradley Beal? Jayson Tatum: Yeah. We’ve talked about it plenty of times. I think, moreso, just thinking about how cool it would be to play with him. Just how we grew up and how close we are. It’s something I’ve always dreamed about. We didn’t get the opportunity with the USA team, but we did get to play with each other in the all star game last year which was a special moment. You know what I mean. Just, like playing in the NBA with your big brother. Who wouldn’t want to do that?
NBA

