Inflation Debate Can Wait as Fed Tapers

stockxpo.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFederal Reserve officials still think the run-up in inflation will prove transitory. Many investors disagree....

stockxpo.com

investing.com

Fed's Powell touts benefits of maximum employment

(Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve looks at a wide range of indicators in gauging how close the economy is to reaching full employment, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Tuesday, as he reiterated the benefits of targeting workers who often remain on the sidelines. "When we assess whether we...
wtvbam.com

Fed’s Bullard says he sees two rate hikes in 2022

(Reuters) – St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard on Monday said he expects the Fed to raise interest rates twice in 2022 after it wraps up its bond-buying taper mid-year, though he said if needed the Fed could end the taper in the first quarter. “If inflation is...
NewsBreak
stockxpo.com

Top Fed Official Says Continued High Inflation Would Be Problematic

A top Federal Reserve official said he expects this year’s surge in inflation to ease as supply and demand imbalances fade over time and that an extended run of higher prices through next year would be a problem for the central bank. Those imbalances should dissipate “without putting persistent upward...
Forbes

Post-Taper Inflation Readings And Earnings Wrap

As expected last week, the Federal Reserve (Fed) announced the beginning of tapering, reducing asset purchases. The markets took the news in stride since it was well signaled. The yield curve, which has accurately predicted most recessions when the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury has fallen below the 2-year, initially steepened in reaction to the Fed move but ended almost where it began the week. Generally, a curve flattening reflects a greater chance of a policy error from the Fed. While the yield curve is not near signaling a recession, the difference in these yields is hovering around 1% after reaching 1.3% in early October.
InvestorPlace

All Eyes On Inflation and the Fed

Inflation is front-and-center for the Fed … earnings continue to help support the market … green shoots for supply chain headaches. It’s all about inflation now. On Wednesday, the Fed officially announced the end to its $120 billion-per-month asset purchase program that it’s had in place since June 2020. The...
thebossmagazine.com

Markets Taking Fed Tapering in Stride

Stimulus will ease back, but interest rates unchanged. The economy hasn’t fully recovered from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s well on the way. That’s the assessment of the Federal Reserve, which will begin tapering its stimulus this month. “It is time to taper, we think, because the...
corpmagazine.com

Experts: Fed Launches Highly Anticipated Taper

In a policy statement released this week, the Federal Reserve announced, as widely expected, that they will begin to taper the rate of new asset purchases beginning later this month. They left the benchmark fed funds rate unchanged near zero. The pace of tapering will start out as the Fed...
FXStreet.com

The Fed tapers and Treasury yields...Fall?

Treasury yields drop one day after the Fed’s bond taper. 2-year falls 5 basis points, the 5-year yields sheds 7 points. Credit markets looking for economic confirmation of taper schedule. The success of the Federal Reserve’s communication policies received a back-handed compliment on Thursday, Treasury yields fell. Since the September...
actionforex.com

Stocks to Record Highs as the Fed Starts to Taper

An accommodative Fed lifts stocks. Jobless claims fall to fresh pandemic low. Continued accommodation from the Fed is like Christmas came early for the markets. The prospect of cheap money for longer as the Fed pushed back on interest rate hikes boosts stocks to fresh all-time highs. As expected, the...
etftrends.com

Markets Bounce Back as Fed Announces Bond Tapering, Believes Inflation to Be Transitory

The Federal Reserve released its post-meeting notes today in a press release, announcing that it would be scaling back on the bond purchases it began at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. To many investors’ relief, the Fed also reinforced its stance that the inflation being experienced is a transitory one, and markets responded in kind.
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Fed To Begin Tapering Asset Purchases by 14.3% This Month

Also sets target range for the federal funds rate at 0 to 1/4%. The Federal Reserve, which has been purchasing billions in Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities (MBS) to boost the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic, announced today that it will begin tapering those purchases later this month. According to a...
