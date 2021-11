"Always be courageous in everything you do, but never be afraid to cry." Sony Pics has revealed a second official trailer for A Journal for Jordan, the latest film directed by actor Denzel Washington following Fences. We posted the first trailer not too long ago and it doesn't look so good. Based on the true story of a soldier deployed to Iraq who keeps a journal of love and advice for his infant son. He finishes the journal before he is killed in action. The film spends time with Charles and Dana as they fall in love and discuss life, but also seems to imagine him still around her after he's gone, too. A Journal for Jordan stars Michael B. Jordan as Charles, and Chanté Adams as Dana, with Tamara Tunie, Robert Wisdom, Vanessa Aspillaga, and Jalon Christian. Opening in theaters exclusively on Christmas Day later this year. This is a better trailer but it still looks like a made-for-TV holiday special (especially with that Coldplay song eesh).

