Here’s a fabulous crafting adventure for you today! I will be sharing with you how to make this adorable fall Gnome Wreath! I had so much fun putting together all the details of this fall Gnome. He is perfect to hang on your wall or door. He is rather slim and might be a good fit for in between a storm door and your front door. Gnomes have been so popular lately and I can see why, this fall Gnome will win everyone over. Let me show you how to make this Fall Gnome Wreath DIY.

