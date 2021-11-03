CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Southern Tier 8 Applies for a $22 Million Dollar Grant

By Jackie Gillis
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pc27L_0clh9CiP00

BINGHAMTON, NY- Southern Tier 8 is announcing a plan to wire the hardest-to-connect homes in our region with access to high-speed fiber broadband.

This initiative is called ‘Project Connect.’

Southern Tier 8 submitted a grant application back in September for a 22 million dollar federal grant.

The money from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration would be used to connect 895 residential addresses in rural parts of Chenango, Cortland and Tompkins Counties.

It has targeted homes in the Towns of Caroline, Coventry, Danby, German, Guilford, McDonough, Newfield, Oxford and Taylor.

Executive Director Jen Gregory says their goal is to reach every home across the 8 counties that the organization serves.

Jen Gregory, Executive Director for Southern Tier 8 says: “Every family should had access to the information at their finger tips, they should have the ability to work remotely, patients should have the ability to connect with their health care providers from the comfort of their own home and businesses and start ups should be able to scale and grow, companies should be able to set up shop here.”

Southern Tier 8 is partnering with internet service providers Haefele Connect, I-W-C, and Ithaca-based Point Broadband.

Gregory says she expects to know sometime later this month if they’ve been awarded the 22 million.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 34

Gov. Hochul: Full SUNY/CUNY scholarship is new vaccine incentive for 5 to 11-year-olds

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul hosted a coronavirus briefing Tuesday afternoon to update New Yorkers on the state’s ongoing pandemic response efforts. The governor announced the expansion of the state’s SUNY/CUNY full scholarship vaccine incentive for kids 5-11 years old. Kids in that age group who received the COVID-19 vaccine will be […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Binghamton, NY
Sports
Binghamton, NY
Government
City
Binghamton, NY
City
Mcdonough, NY
City
Chenango, NY
City
Oxford, NY
City
Cortland, NY
City
Newfield, NY
City
Guilford, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Tier#German#Haefele Connect#Point Broadband#Wivt Newschannel 34
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NWS
News Channel 34

Broome County COVID-19 numbers, 11/4/21

While the recent trend has been downward, COVID cases did tick up in the last 24 hours. Broome County is reporting 652 active cases today, up from 618 yesterday. 97 of the cases are new. Hospitalizations increased slightly to 64. And there’s been an additional death, bringing that number to 411.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

935
Followers
710
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy