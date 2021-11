It has been more than two weeks since the House voted to hold Steve Bannon in criminal contempt for defying a Congressional subpoena, but Attorney General Merrick Garland has yet to take any action against Donald Trump’s former top adviser—and evincing little urgency in doing so. “We evaluate these in the normal way we do,” Garland said in a press conference Monday, declining to say if a Bannon prosecution was imminent.

