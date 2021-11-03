Ulster, Dutchess counties each report additional coronavirus death

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 388 new COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths. Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 326 are confirmed cases and 62 are probable cases. There have been 8,800 total hospitalizations and 131,420 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,310. The 11 newly-reported deaths range from Oct. 20-26. One patient was in the 25-49 age group, two were in the 50-64 age group, and eight were in the 65+ age group. This is the COVID-19 Update for Oct. 28, 2021. In the last 24 hours, 388 new cases were reported to the Health Department. Of these, 326 are confirmed cases and 62 are probable cases. pic.twitter.com/YtL9O7zT6T — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) October 28, 2021 More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO