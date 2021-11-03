CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ulster, Dutchess counties each report additional coronavirus death

By Paul Kirby
Daily Freeman
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUlster and Dutchess counties on Wednesday each reported one additional COVID-related death. The death in Ulster was the fourth reported this week and brought the county’s pandemic-long toll to 291. Dutchess, which until Wednesday hadn’t reported a death from the coronavirus...

