The Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency, which manages the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® service, will implement one of the largest schedule adjustments for the Pacific Surfliner in years, which will include further restoration of service across the corridor as well as sweeping adjustments to existing train schedules. The improvements will enhance the reliability and connectivity of trains that travel between San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo counties.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO