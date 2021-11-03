Shonda Rhimes on Regé-Jean Page leaving 'Bridgerton': 'I don't blame him'

Press Association

Regé-Jean Page made everyone fall in love with him as Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, in Bridgerton—only to rip their hearts out.

Bridgerton's first season premiered on Netflix last Christmas, and the series was renewed for a second season by January—and then seasons three and four a few months later—but it was announced in early April that Page would not be returning:

Shonda Rhimes, who served as executive producer, addressed the earth-shattering news as Variety's Show Woman of the Year.

The bonafide creator confirmed that Page was invited back, but she told Kate Aurthur, "Rightfully, he said, 'I signed up to do this one lovely story, this close-ended storyline. I'm good!' And I don't blame him for that. I think he was really smart to leave the perfection as the perfection."

Rhimes, 51, additionally commented on the adoration surrounding Page's character and Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor).

"What I loved was we were going to create this powerful, exciting, amazing romance," she explained. "And then for once in television, they were going to get to have their happily ever after versus—well, you know! In network television, you have to come up with 15 years of why a couple has to be apart."

Rhimes admitted she didn't expect the overwhelming reaction to Page's departure, "but I do understand their despair."

Bridgerton, adapted from Julia Quinn's novel series, was Rhimes' first product for Netflix since signing with the streamer in August 2017. The second season is due next year, as is Inventing Anna, Rhimes' first creation since Scandal and written show for Netflix.