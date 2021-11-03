Biden, after Democratic setbacks in elections, says party needs to 'produce for the American people'

President Joe Biden on Wednesday vowed to push ahead with his domestic legislative agenda despite his party’s resounding defeat in Virginia gubernatorial election.On Tuesday, former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe lost his bid for another term in the governor’s mansion. The former Democratic National Committee chairman, who led the commonwealth from 2014-2018, lost out to GOP newcomer and former private equity executive Glenn Youngkin just one year after Mr Biden carried Virginia by 10 points.Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters following remarks on the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of a children’s Covid-19 vaccine, said he spoke to Mr McAuliffe...

