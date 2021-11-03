CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden, after Democratic setbacks in elections, says party needs to 'produce for the American people'

By Associated Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Biden, after Democratic setbacks in elections,...

spectrumlocalnews.com

wsgw.com

Kaine says Democrats “blew the timing” of Biden bills

Washington — Democratic Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia said Sunday that congressional Democrats “blew the timing” of passing the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and broader social policy and climate package, to the detriment of Democrat Terry McAuliffe in his failed race for the Virginia governor’s mansion against Republican Glenn Youngkin.
CONGRESS & COURTS
mediaite.com

Democratic Rep. Says Biden Wasn’t Elected ‘To Be FDR’: People Wanted Him ‘To Be Normal and Stop the Chaos’

In the wake of notable Democratic election losses, one member of Congress is expressing some frustration with her party and President Joe Biden. Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger is a Virginia Democrat who told colleagues in a post-2020 election call “no one should say ‘defund the police’ ever again.”. Some Democrats have...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KTLA

Biden dismisses danger signs after tough election day for Democrats

The hazard lights are blinking for President Joe Biden after Democratic setbacks in this week’s elections, but the president professes to see no reason for panic. Just one year after he rode to the White House with a record 81 million votes, Biden saw Democratic stalwart Terry McAuliffe fall to first-time Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin in the governor’s […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mediaite.com

James Carville Shreds ‘Stupid Wokeness’ After Election Losses: ‘These People Need to Go to a Woke Detox Center’

Democratic strategist James Carville appeared on PBS NewsHour and blamed “stupid wokeness” for Democrats’ electoral struggles on the previous night. Republicans in Virginia regained the posts of governor (Glenn Youngkin), lieutenant governor (Winsome Sears), and attorney general (Jason Miyares). They also appear poised to retake the House of Delegates. Elsewhere,...
ELECTIONS
Laredo Morning Times

After election losses, Biden urges party to act

President Joe Biden urged Democrats on Wednesday to swiftly pass his domestic agenda after an off-year electoral wipeout highlighted the fragile state of the party's electoral majorities in the House and Senate. But a new round of bitter recriminations threatened to dash Democratic hopes of quickly moving past the stinging defeats.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

‘People want us to get things done’: Biden pitches urgency of domestic agenda after Democratic defeat in key race

President Joe Biden on Wednesday vowed to push ahead with his domestic legislative agenda despite his party’s resounding defeat in Virginia gubernatorial election.On Tuesday, former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe lost his bid for another term in the governor’s mansion. The former Democratic National Committee chairman, who led the commonwealth from 2014-2018, lost out to GOP newcomer and former private equity executive Glenn Youngkin just one year after Mr Biden carried Virginia by 10 points.Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters following remarks on the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of a children’s Covid-19 vaccine, said he spoke to Mr McAuliffe...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Times

Biden ducks responsibility for Democrats’ dismal election performance

President Biden ducked responsibility for Democrats’ nightmarish Election Day performance, saying conservative voters were motivated and he wouldn’t have been able to change that. “I’m not sure what I would have been able to change the very conservative folks who turned out in the very red districts that are Trump...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

DeSantis blasts Biden's agenda after McAuliffe's loss in Virginia: Americans are 'rebelling' against Democrats

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis criticized Democrats following Terry McAuliffe's loss to Glenn Youngkin in the Virginia gubernatorial election. On "Fox & Friends," Wednesday, DeSantis suggested that Americans are "rebelling" against the Democratic agenda after continued COVID-19 restrictions and issues with school boards, and he predicted the current red wave that was ridden in Virginia will pour over to the 2022 midterm elections.
VIRGINIA STATE
FOXBusiness

Rep. McCarthy: Even the Democrat Party is running against Biden now

House Republican Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy joined FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria" and argued the Democrat Party may be turning on President Biden. KEVIN MCCARTHY: Even the Democratic Party is running against this president now. They think he's weak on leadership. They've watched his policies have failed. They're not standing with them.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

