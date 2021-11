SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw man has pleaded no contest to killing a man in a crash with a Toys For Tots truck almost two years. Jordan R. Ward, 23, on Monday, Nov. 1, appeared before Saginaw County Circuit Judge Andre R. Borrello and pleaded no contest to driving without a license causing death, as well as two counts of driving without a license causing serious injury. The former is a 15-year felony, while the latter is punishable by up to five years in prison.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 7 DAYS AGO