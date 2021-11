The Epic Games Store’s next free game will be Aven Colony, which will be available from November 4 to November 11. Aven Colony will be free on the Epic Games Store when it replaces DARQ: Complete Edition. It’s a city-building colony simulator where players will have to build a new home for humanity on Aven Prime. This alien planet is filled with deserts, tundras, and wetlands. Players will start the game with small colonies that will develop into sprawling cities, however there are plenty of challenges to overcome to keep your settlement booming.

