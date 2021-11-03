Turkey to start administering Pfizer-BioNTech booster shots
By Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
6 days ago
ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey's health minister announced Wednesday that the country will start administering booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to people who received their second doses at least six months ago. In a written statement following a meeting of the country's medical...
(Reuters) -Pfizer Inc and BioNTech once again requested the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday to authorize booster doses of their COVID-19 vaccine in all adults. The FDA in September had authorized Pfizer’s boosters for people aged 65 and above, and other individuals at high risk of being...
New studies come out regularly supporting the efficacy and safety of the COVID-19 vaccines. Here’s a look as well as other COVID-19 news. Fully Vaccinated 16 Times Less Likely to Die or End up in ICU Than Immunized. A study by the Australian government found that people fully vaccinated against...
Pfizer asked U.S. regulators Tuesday to allow boosters of its COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 18 or older, a step that comes amid concern about increased spread of the coronavirus with holiday travel and gatherings. Older Americans and other groups particularly vulnerable to the virus have had access to a third...
Preparing Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine at a mobile vaccine clinic at in McMinnville, Ore., on Oct. 6, 2021. (Alisha Jucevic/The New York Times) Pfizer and BioNTech are expected on Tuesday to ask federal regulators to expand authorization of their coronavirus booster shot to include all adults, according to two people familiar with the situation.
Greece is experiencing a fourth wave of Covid, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis warned Tuesday as daily infections hit their highest since the pandemic began, with hospitals starting to buckle under the pressure of rising infections. "We are facing a fourth wave," which "mainly concerns the unvaccinated," Mitsotakis said Tuesday evening after talks with his visiting Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte.
Multiple media outlets are reporting that Pfizer will be requesting authorization for the use of its COVID-19 booster shot for anyone 18 years old and older. The Washington Post reported that the company could ask for the authorization as early as this week, but CNN said the timing could be shifted.
The Washington Post is providing this news free to all readers as a public service. Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech are expected to seek authorization for their coronavirus vaccine booster shot for anyone 18 and older, a move that could increase booster rates at a critical moment in the pandemic, according to three officials familiar with the situation.
Subscribe to Eastworld for insight on what’s dominating business in Asia, delivered free to your inbox. Less than two weeks ago, India celebrated administering its 1 billionth COVID-19 vaccine in a campaign that has partially inoculated nearly 70% of the country’s 900 million adults. Now, a new reality is worrying its health authorities: More than 100 million people have not turned up for their scheduled second vaccine dose, leaving the country vulnerable to a third wave.
TORONTO (CTV Network) — New research into the effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster shot suggests getting a third dose significantly reduces the risk of disease-related hospitalization and death. Conducted by Israel’s Clalit Research Institute in collaboration with researchers at Harvard University, the study compared data from 728,321 individuals age...
The Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer's (PFE) and BioNTech's (BNTX) Covid vaccine for young children late Friday — but the vaccine stocks diverged. The authorization is the next step toward Covid vaccinations for children age 5-11. On Tuesday, advisors to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will weigh the matter. If successful there, the full CDC will determine whether to give the final stamp for authorization.
The Therapeutic Goods Administration has provisionally approved a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine for people aged over 18, administered six months after they receive the first two doses. This “booster dose” is designed to improve immunity to COVID-19. The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI), which is the...
Another country was added to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Level 4 “very high” risk travel destinations on Monday. The CDC updated the Level 4 category to now include Ukraine, moving it up from a “high” risk category listing last week. Ukraine has reported over 2,913,000 cases of...
The Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recommended granting Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, Comirnaty, in children aged five to less than 12 years. VRBPAC examined the totality of scientific data submitted by the firms,...
Drugmakers Pfizer and BioNTech announced Tuesday they have formally submitted a request asking US officials for emergency authorization of their Covid-19 booster vaccine for people aged 18 and older.
The move follows research published by the companies in late October indicating a third shot is 95.6 percent effective against symptomatic infection, based on clinical trials carried out on 10,000 people.
The companies asked the US Food and Drug Administration to add the new population segment, amending emergency use authorization already granted in September for a third dose for everyone aged 65 and up, as well as people at high risk of developing severe Covid-19.
Pfizer's initial proposal for approval of boosters to everyone aged 16 and over, which was backed by President Joe Biden's administration, was rejected at that time.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's been 18 months since the United States borders with Mexico and Canada have been closed. As of Nov. 8, the United States will only allow entry to tourists who are fully vaccinated. According to 9News, travelers must receive all vaccines approved specifically by the Centers for Disease Control and
Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — As COVID-19 ravaged Hungary in April, Budapest resident Akos Sipos received his second vaccine dose, believing he was doing the right thing for his own health and to help end the pandemic. But Sipos, 46, soon discovered that the vaccine he received, Russia’s Sputnik V, disqualified him from traveling to a […]
