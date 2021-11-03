CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago To Test Program To Reduce Students In Quarantine

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago plans to roll out a pilot program...

COVID sends 48 Greenville students to quarantine

GREENVILLE — There are three COVID-19-positive individuals and 48 students in quarantine at Scott M. Ellis Elementary School, district officials said Tuesday. One class is receiving remote instruction as a result of the quarantines, District Superintendent Tammy Sutherland said Tuesday. The exposures led Ellis principal Peter Mahan to issue a...
GREENVILLE, NY
▶️ COVID quarantine rules to remain lax for students who are vaxxed

For kids exposed to COVID-19, school quarantine procedures vary greatly for unvaccinated and vaccinated students. Now with the new FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11, those quarantine rules are expected to remain the same. “We determine who the close contacts of that kid or...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Unvaccinated Montclair students who travel must quarantine

Unvaccinated Montclair public schools staff and students who travel during the upcoming holiday season will be required to undergo at least seven days of quarantine, in line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control. Unvaccinated students who travel domestically or internationally will “automatically be set up with virtual learning...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Newark’s COVID testing program stalls, lacking consent from majority of students

Newark’s COVID testing program for students and staff has yet to get underway as student consent forms lag with only 24% submitted. | Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images. Newark Public Schools has yet to launch a COVID testing program for students and teachers nearly a week after the state’s “ vaccine or test ” mandate went into effect, and nearly two months after the academic year began.
NEWARK, NJ
700 Montezuma-Cortez students quarantined, five hospitalized with COVID-19

Montezuma-Cortez schools announced late Tuesday night that more than 700 students have been quarantined and five have been hospitalized amid a surge of COVID-19 in the past two weeks. The RE-1 district reported 51 positive cases of COVID-19 among staff and students. Of the 707 students quarantined from Oct. 12...
CORTEZ, CO
S.Korea opens quarantine centres for students sitting college entrance exam

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea opened COVID-19 quarantine centres on Thursday to house potentially thousands of teenagers with COVID-19 ahead of the country’s gruelling eight-hour college entrance exam in two weeks. The highly competitive exam, held just once a year, is considered a life-defining event for many high school students,...
EDUCATION
Brown reduces on-campus testing site operations, pilots self-administered test program

Brown has reduced the locations and hours of its on-campus asymptomatic COVID-19 testing program, according to an email from Executive Vice President for Planning and Policy Russell Carey ’91 MA’06 to the Brown community Thursday. Beginning Nov. 8, the testing site at Andrews House will be closed and the hours and days at both Alumnae Hall and One Davol Square will be reduced.
COLLEGES
CT launches program to avoid COVID quarantines in schools

In an effort to keep as many children in school as possible, the state on Thursday launched a new program called “screen and stay” that would prevent COVID quarantines by providing the option for exposed unvaccinated students to be evaluated instead of staying home for days. In announcing this new...
CONNECTICUT STATE

