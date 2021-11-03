CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga County, NY

Live Like A Lord Of The Rings Hobbit In This Lake George Airbnb [PICS]

By Matty Jeff
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We have a little slice of the Lord of the RIng lifestyle right in the Capital Region's backyard. One of the things I love about Airbnb is you can not only find standard homes and cabins to rent for getaways and vacations, but you can...

104.5 The Team

Mystery of the Missing Lake George Submarine Solved Decades Later

This story is right out of a mystery novel written by someone like Clive Cussler, who wrote the book/movie "Raise The Titanic". As the story goes, around 1960 there was a small submarine being built on Lake George to explore the shipwrecks and depths of the lake. One summer night the submarine went missing and was presumed stolen. Police searched for it by land, air, and sea, but no trace of it was found. Until 1995 when a couple of divers found the sub deep under the waves.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
104.5 The Team

No Bull: Man On A Steer Spotted At Glens Falls Burger King [PHOTO]

If I were this bull, I would be running in the other direction from BURGER KING. Yes, there is a good reason why you are seeing the unique sight in the photo below. But it still does not make the photo any less crazy to see. I mean, it is not everyday you see a man on a bull outside the Glens Falls Burger King. Plus, it is still pretty ironic seeing cattle pass by a burger joint in the photo below from Saratoga Flash News.
GLENS FALLS, NY
104.5 The Team

How Many Of These Capital Region Attractions Have You Been To?

Whoever said there is nothing to do in the Capital Region LIED. Do you feel like you hear this a lot from your family or friends? That there is just nothing fun to do in the Capital Region? Sometimes I think folks just need to open their eyes to how great we have it in this area. Yes, taxes can be high and some spots are a little crowded, but we live at the doorstep of some natural wonders and plenty of local attractions. We have a lot to see, do, and learn about in the Capital Region.
LIFESTYLE
104.5 The Team

Hey New Yorker's! Don't Put Away Your Fishing Poles!

From Lake Ontario to Montauk, some New Yorkers love fishing in the month of November. Sure it is getting colder but November is still filled with some warm temperatures that even those fisherman that don't like the cold, like me, can still enjoy some awesome conditions. Remember anglers, it is a long winter. So, let's get out there before the ice laden shorelines create some slippery and unfavorable conditions, though some like that. I still don't get it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
104.5 The Team

Why I Had to do a Double Take at This Tree in Halfmoon

I am always looking at the beautiful foliage this time of year, but I noticed a special and different tree that was amongst the other trees in Halfmoon. It took me a few times to notice this wasn't your average tall pine tree. In fact, it wasn't even a tree. What I found out blew my mind and apparently, they are everywhere.
GARDENING
104.5 The Team

12 Upstate Taverns With Awesome Fireplaces and Fire Pits

When the weather turns chilly in Upstate New York, our minds turn to fireplaces. Or fire pits. At the local tavern no less. These places invite customers to grab a cocktail and gather with friends around a roaring fireplace, or as is the case today, around a beautiful fire pit out in the cold air. In either case, these tavern accessories are popular with guests whether you are at a rural bar, an urban hotel, or even a waterfront hideaway. Many of the ones on this list are gorgeous, and even historic. You will be tempted to grab a stick, some marshmallows and a Hershey bar when you sit by these great fireplaces. and fire pits and toast up a batch of s'mores. Take a look at the photographs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
104.5 The Team

104.5 The Team

104.5 The Team ESPN Radio has the best sports coverage for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

