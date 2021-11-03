Live Like A Lord Of The Rings Hobbit In This Lake George Airbnb [PICS]

Whoever said there is nothing to do in the Capital Region LIED. Do you feel like you hear this a lot from your family or friends? That there is just nothing fun to do in the Capital Region? Sometimes I think folks just need to open their eyes to how great we have it in this area. Yes, taxes can be high and some spots are a little crowded, but we live at the doorstep of some natural wonders and plenty of local attractions. We have a lot to see, do, and learn about in the Capital Region.

