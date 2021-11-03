Health in Focus: Neck Pain
Got a pain in the neck?
Dr. Jay Jagannathan is a local neurosurgeon who has been helping Northern Michigan feel better one patient at a time.
Neck Pain
It’s a common cause for emergency room and primary care visits that’s normally treated without surgery.
Most common causes are strains and osteoarthritis, and rarely can be a symptom of a more serious problem.
“Because the neck is constantly in movement through a patient’s activity level, it’s common to have irritation or muscle strains which can cause pain,” Jagannathan says. “most of the time the pain can be self-limiting, which means that it can get better on its own just with rest and taking it slow.”
Common Causes
Muscle Strains
Worn Joints
Nerve Compression
Injuries
Diseases
Prevention
- Bad posture at work, particularly at a desk, can be one cause of neck pain. Positioning computer screens at eye level can help prevent the problem.
- Good posture during heavy lifting at work or in the gym can help prevent muscle strain.
- “Smoking is a big factor that we see, and smoking is one of the few lifestyle variables that we see that’s really highly correlative to patients who develop problems with disk disease and neck pain,” Jagannathan says. “Stopping tobacco use is critical.”
- Sleep with a pillow that’s comfortable and elevates but doesn’t strain or extend the neck too much.
Red Flags
Persistent pain for over six weeks
Worsening pain
Weakness, balance or coordination problems
Neck pain with weight loss, headaches, fevers or chills
“Someone that has neck pain that’s been treating it by observation for six to eight weeks, whether that’s with physical therapy or with over-the counter medications and the pain is not resolving, that’s concerning and usually that requires some type of further imaging, whether that’s a CT scan or MRI or X-rays,” Jagannathan says.
Northern Michigan: 989-701-2538
Upper Peninsula: 906-253-1341
Southeast Michigan: 248-792-6527
Comments / 0