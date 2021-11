Following its release on PC via Steam in April of this year and on the Nintendo Switch just this past September, developer Playbae Games will now be bringing their gorgeous and unique shadow-based puzzle platformer In My Shadow to iOS and Mac next week. In the game you play as a woman named Bella who, as an adult, is struggling with issues related to a fallout she had with her family years ago. As a way of dealing with this, her childhood memories are played out as shadows on the walls, which in gameplay terms creates platforming levels where you must solve various types of puzzles to get to the bottom of Bella’s emotional distress. Moving objects in the physical space will change the types of shadows that are cast and so you’ll need to figure out the best way to orient those objects in order to complete your goals. It’s a really cool concept which you can see in the following trailer for In My Shadow.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO