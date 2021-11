Andrei Svechnikov has been fantastic to start the season for the Hurricanes, but the first four minutes at the United Center were anything but that for him. On the first goal of the night, one that came just 1:35 in, Patrick Kane of Chicago floated a very soft airborne pass through neutral ice, attempting to finesse a connection between he and Alex DeBrincat. Kane didn't put enough on it, allowing Svechnikov the positioning to pull down the puck with his glove. Unfortunately #37 muffed the attempt, allowing the rubber to fall right into the lap of DeBrincat, giving him the chance to walk right in on Frederik Andersen.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO