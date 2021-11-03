CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AT - Falls Village Iron bridge to Salisbury Rte. 44, (B2B)

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegistration is required for this activity. Please contact leader. Distance: 7 mile. This hike will start at the Iron Bridge, Falls Village parking lot next to the Housatonic River and opposite the power house. We will pass the magnificent Great Falls, climb gradually up to Prospect Mt with views over to...

Halloween hike at Lyme Corner Trails (Hartman Park, Walbridge Woodlands, and Young Preserve), Lyme, Moderate (B2B/C) COSTUMES ARE ENCOURAGED

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Explore remnants of colonial/ Native American history on approx. 5 miles of wooded trails in and around Hartman Park at a moderate pace of approx. 2 mph. During this hike we will see old foundations & stone structures, kilns, mill site, beaver pond and cliffs. The hike also includes climbing up some ridges, uneven terrain, some carriage roads, and stream crossings. Meet at 9:45 AM for a 10:00 AM departure from Hartman Park's parking lot. COSTUMES ARE ENCOURAGED. With your costume, please wear sturdy hiking boots or shoes, bring 2-3 liters of water, trail snack and lunch. No dogs and rain cancels. Leaders: Debbie Tedford (860-373-8596/datedfordct@gmail.com). Trail map is available at: http://www.lymelandtrust.org/trail-maps/Lyme Corner Trails (Hartman Park, Walbridge Woodlands, and Young Preserve). Directions: From I-95, take Exit 70, straight off ramp, following signs to Rte. 156; pass shopping centers; at second light turn right onto Rte. 156 West towards Hamburg; about 6.6 miles to right on Beaver Brook Road; about 1 mile to left on Gungy Road; about 1 mile to Hartman Park entrance on the right.
Roaring Brook Nature Center Canton (C3C Easy)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. A lovely hike of under 4 miles through the woods and along waterfalls. Some ups and downs and small water crossings, but nothing difficult. Paced to enjoy the area. Meet at the nature center for a prompt 10 AM start. Directions: from Rt. 44 in Canton, go north on Rt. 177 (Lawton Rd.) Turn right onto Bahre Corner Rd and an immediate left onto Gracey Rd. Driveway and parking will be on the left. Rain, bad weather cancel.
Braemore Preserve and Northwoods - Guilford

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Starting at Braemore and hiking onto the Mattabesett Trail through Broomstick Ledges crossing over Route 77 to Northwoods and Bluff Head. The hike is 7.8 miles with an elevation gain of 1300'. The hike is moderate to vigorous and we will hike at a moderate pace. COVID vaccination is required per AMC. Rain cancels.
Fall work party at AMC Northwest Camp

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. It is time again to help maintain and meet people who enjoy this special place. We will be doing the usual stacking of firewood, trail work, and general cleanup. This Fall we would like to finish installing the posts around the revegetation areas. We are also planning on addressing some drainage issues on the access dirt road. Make sure to dress appropriately for the weather, with clothing you don't mind getting dirty or stained. Sturdy footwear and gloves are highly recommended.
Bigelow Hollow, Union/Sturbridge, MA (B3C) (Easy)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. A hike of approximately 6 miles around Breakneck Pond. Rocky terrain but not much elevation change. Meet at 9:00 am at main parking lot at north end of Bigelow Pond. Dogs welcome. Rain cancels. Most of hike is actually in adjacent state forest so wearing some orange is recommended if you have it. From I-84, take Exit 73, go east on Rt 190 2 miles to junction with Rt 171, take right turn on 171 and go east 1.4 miles to park entrance on left, go .75 miles into park to parking lot.
EARLY MORNING ROCK CREEK PARK HIKE

Registration is required for this activity. Come join us for an early morning hike! Explore Rock Creek Park and start off your Friday with a hike. We'll take a 2.5-mile loop on a wide but rocky and rooty trail on a route that includes a couple short climbs and nice river views. This hike is rated easy. The trailhead is accessible by bike, car, foot, or metro bus (16th Street routes). Details will be included in your confirmation email. Online registration on AMC's website is required for EACH PARTICIPANT. The registration process includes completion of the AMC liability waiver. Your registration will be confirmed by email from the hike leader; the email will include details about the trip, public transportation options, and the meeting point. AMC membership is NOT required. Group size is limited to 8 people, including the leader.
History Hike: Ghost Town, Bog Iron & CT's Stonehenge at Genesee RWA, Madison (Vigorous/Strenuous)

Genesee RWA property North Madison Rte 79 / Goat Hill Road,. Registration is required for this activity. Hike 12 miles and find: Genesee Ghost Town abandoned in 1850s, an Iron Bog 1790s mill that produced bog iron and the Hammonaset Line - CTs Stonehenge rock structures (Snake sculpture) probably created by indigenous inhabitants to mark the solstice (More info on Meetup) REGISTER NOW opens CT AMC MEETUP for you to RSVP for the Waitlist. Full details at Meetup. ( 1st time create a profile with picture + allow messaging) Only Meetup will have details and updates. If accepted you are emailed + moved to "Going" Please cancel with at least 48 notice, so the wait list can attend.
LAST CHANCE FOR BRILLIANT FALL COLORS AND LONGER DAYS ON HUDSON HIGHLANDS HIKE (Vigorous)

Registration is required for this activity. Registration is requested on Meetup by clicking on the Register Now link above in order to manage group size and ensure a safe and fun hike. Enjoy the last day of the year before we turn the clocks back, in the Hudson Highlands near Garrison. We will see many Hudson River views on trails by the river, which face West Point on the other side, and have a climb up to Sugarloaf Mountain, where there will be lots of cactus on the summit, as well as small bamboo forests on the trail. Our hike begins right from the train station, where we proceed to walk along the trails to the scenic Arden Point. From there we hike along the ridge on the Sugarloaf trail, and ascend the mountain for our scenic lunch spot. On the way back to the train station, we hike along trails on the Glenclyffe loop. Trains along the scenic Hudson Line return to Manhattan at least hourly. This hike is rated as vigorous under the AMC rating system. We will hike at a steady, brisk pace over a distance of 8 miles, with some steep hills on hiking trails in the woods and rocky terrain. Cumulative elevation gain will be approximately 1500 feet. Therefore, this hike is not suitable for beginners or slower hikers, who may not be able to keep up with the group. Hikers should wear hiking boots, have at least 2 quarts of water/sports drinks along with lunch, and be in good condition to complete a strenuous hike (Per AMC policy our hikes are intended for adults 18 years and older, and dogs are not permitted, unless indicated otherwise). AMC policy for Covid on this hike is as follows: We must comply with CDC guidelines; please carry face mask if needed. Also, participants must be vaccinated or get a negative PCR test within 72 hours of the start of the event. By signing up to attend, you acknowledge that you have met this requirement. I will not ask to see any proof whatsoever of participants vaccination status or negative PCR test. Rain or even questionable forecast, as well as wet and slippery rocks, may cancel or modify; check website for latest updates. We meet at 10:10 at the Garrison train station. The transportation information for both public transportation leaving from Grand Central and cars (AMC Trans code: 5C on the AMC New York-North Jersey website) is indicated below. Please purchase a one way ticket since there may be rides back to the city offered. Drivers please park in the free train station parking lot. 5. 8:45 a.m. METRO-NORTH RR Poughkeepsie train from GCT. C. Garrison, Putnam CO., NY. Arr. 10:06. ¼-mi. W.
Otter Creek Wilderness WV Backpack

Registration is required for this activity. A moderate two night 15 mile backpack in the Otter Creek Wilderness in WV. This is to a remote wilderness area with no shelters or blazes on the trees. They only added trail signs recently. We will base camp along a pretty stream both nights. We will start at the Condon Run Trailhead at the southern entrance and hike in a few miles. From our base camp we will do a loop hike on Saturday. Saturday will include a moderate climb. See the map for details - Friday is typically 3 miles to camp near the junction of Otter Creek and Mylius Trails. Saturday is a day hike loop of typically 9.1 miles continuing downstream on Otter Creek Trail to Possession Camp Trail and then up the mountain onto Green Mountain Trail and Shavers Mountain Trail to Mylius Trail and then back to camp. Sunday we return to our cars at Condon Run. This trip is suitable for those with some 3 season backpacking experience with gear appropriate for the season. Contact leader for help with gear. Water shoes are required as there are several stream crossings. Bear canisters or Ursack's or similar are required as there are bears and limited trees to hang properly in the area of the campsites we typically use. Moderate: Fitness level and/or past experience to sustain the activity at a moderate pace is required. Expect to be active up to 4-6 hours per day. Reasonable breaks in the action Leader likes a slow pace with lots of time to admire the scenery and take photos. New covid policy effective November 1 2021: AMC requires volunteers be vaccinated or receive a negative PCR test within 72 hours of the start of an event. AMC relies on the honor system for compliance. Participants may be required to wear masks, provide proof of vaccination, or in the alternative a current (within 72 hours) negative PCR test as a condition of attending this event. For your personal safety, you should expect to be in the presence of vaccinated and unvaccinated people in all AMC settings and should make choices about participating accordingly. For this trip you will need tell the leader you understand these requirements before you will be confirmed for a spot and to show the leader your documentation at the trailhead. No copies of your documents will be made. Mask and hand sanitizer with a minimum of 60% alcohol content are required. A paper waiver will be signed at the trailhead.
Hike Scorton Creek East Sandwich

Registration is required for this activity. This is a registration required hike. If you cannot register online please contact leader. The hike will be on wooded trails with great views of the saltmarsh, we will skirt cranberry bogs and see remnants if a state run bird farm. Terrain is flat with lots of roots. Sturdy footwear is essential. Bring fluid for hydration.
Betty Robinson Memorial Hike (B3C) Mansfield Hollow 5.5 miles

Boat Launch Area, Bassett Bridge Rd, Mansfield CT,. Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. 5.5 miles mainly flat trails, some small hills. Hike around Mansfield Hollow lake on the Yellow Trail to the first bridge over the Fenton River. Follow the Fenton River Trail and Yellow Trail back to parking lot. Many scenic views. This is the anniversary of Betty's death and as many know she was one of the founders of our EOR Club and of Friends of Mansfield Hollow. Meet at 9:45 AM for prompt 10:am start. Refreshments afterwards at Midway Pizza. Directions: From south take rte 195 north to Bassett Bridge Road in Mansfield Center. Turn right onto Bassett Bridge Road and follow 1.9 miles to boat launch area on left. From the north take rte 195 south to Mansfield Center and turn left on to Bassett Bridge Road follow to boat launch area 1.9 miles to boat launch, Rain cancels.
20s & 30s: Temple Mountain

Registration is required for this activity. Come explore Mounts Temple in Southern NH with 20s & 30s! Join us for a 4.6 mile, out-and-back hike to summit Temple Mountain and hit Burton Peak along the way. There will be opportunities for views of the Temple Mountain State Reservation and (on clear days) Mount Monadnock. This hike will be at a slow-to-moderate pace, meaning that it is a match for beginner hikers that are ready for more than the Blue Hills/Middlesex Fells, but on their way to conquer the 52-With-A-View. Because the hike has a total elevation gain of 1200', we ask that participants be in good physical condition in order to attend this hike. Participants will be able to view additional details of the planned hike once confirmed.
Warner Trail Fall Hike

Registration is required for this activity. Approx. 7 mile moderate loop hike in the beautiful Wrentham State Forest. Highlights include Minihaha Falls, the Pinnacles, and Tilting Rock. This hike is a little more technical than the typical local walk, as there is some up and down sections. COVID 19 Information:...
