AT - Falls Village Iron bridge to Salisbury Rte. 44, (B2B)

Registration is required for this activity. Registration is requested on Meetup by clicking on the Register Now link above in order to manage group size and ensure a safe and fun hike. Enjoy the last day of the year before we turn the clocks back, in the Hudson Highlands near Garrison. We will see many Hudson River views on trails by the river, which face West Point on the other side, and have a climb up to Sugarloaf Mountain, where there will be lots of cactus on the summit, as well as small bamboo forests on the trail. Our hike begins right from the train station, where we proceed to walk along the trails to the scenic Arden Point. From there we hike along the ridge on the Sugarloaf trail, and ascend the mountain for our scenic lunch spot. On the way back to the train station, we hike along trails on the Glenclyffe loop. Trains along the scenic Hudson Line return to Manhattan at least hourly. This hike is rated as vigorous under the AMC rating system. We will hike at a steady, brisk pace over a distance of 8 miles, with some steep hills on hiking trails in the woods and rocky terrain. Cumulative elevation gain will be approximately 1500 feet. Therefore, this hike is not suitable for beginners or slower hikers, who may not be able to keep up with the group. Hikers should wear hiking boots, have at least 2 quarts of water/sports drinks along with lunch, and be in good condition to complete a strenuous hike (Per AMC policy our hikes are intended for adults 18 years and older, and dogs are not permitted, unless indicated otherwise). AMC policy for Covid on this hike is as follows: We must comply with CDC guidelines; please carry face mask if needed. Also, participants must be vaccinated or get a negative PCR test within 72 hours of the start of the event. By signing up to attend, you acknowledge that you have met this requirement. I will not ask to see any proof whatsoever of participants vaccination status or negative PCR test. Rain or even questionable forecast, as well as wet and slippery rocks, may cancel or modify; check website for latest updates. We meet at 10:10 at the Garrison train station. The transportation information for both public transportation leaving from Grand Central and cars (AMC Trans code: 5C on the AMC New York-North Jersey website) is indicated below. Please purchase a one way ticket since there may be rides back to the city offered. Drivers please park in the free train station parking lot. 5. 8:45 a.m. METRO-NORTH RR Poughkeepsie train from GCT. C. Garrison, Putnam CO., NY. Arr. 10:06. ¼-mi. W.

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO