National Writers Series Welcomes NY Times Best-Selling Author

Jason Reynolds is a #1 New York Times bestselling author, a Newbery Award Honoree, a Printz Award Honoree, a two-time National Book Award finalist, a Kirkus Award winner, a Carnegie Medal winner, a two-time Walter Dean Myers Award winner, an NAACP Image Award Winner, and the recipient of multiple Coretta Scott King honors. He’s also the 2020–2021 National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature.

His many books include All American Boys (cowritten with Brendan Kiely), When I Was the Greatest, The Boy in the Black Suit, Stamped, As Brave as You, For Every One, the Track series (Ghost, Patina, Sunny, and Lu), Look Both Ways, and Long Way Down, which received a Newbery Honor, a Printz Honor, and a Coretta Scott King Honor.

EVENT AND BOOK

On November 4th, Reynolds will lead a virtual event coordinated by The National Writers Series and the E-3 Organization

This event includes a ticket and a copy of the book Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You (recommended for readers 13 and up) for a total of $21. You can also purchase Stamped For Kids (recommended for readers 8-12) at checkout.

This event is made possible in part by a grant from the Michigan Humanities, an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.