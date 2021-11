As we drive diversity and equity in new student enrollment, we must first recognize the factors that lead to racial, socioeconomic, and gender gaps in student outcomes. Despite past efforts to increase diversity and inclusion in recruiting new students to higher education, demographic disparities still exist. During the past 50 years, ethnic and racial inequalities for Blacks, Hispanics, and Asians compared to whites in attaining a bachelor’s degree have increased from 9% to 20% for Hispanics and from 6% to 13% for Blacks.

