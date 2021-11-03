CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, NY

325 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 4.6% average positivity rate

By WROC Staff
 6 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 325 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

County officials report COVID-19 deaths weekly on Mondays. To date, 1,439 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

The county is now averaging 237 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 4.6%.

According to the New York State Department of Health , 276 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus Monday, including 65 in an ICU.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update, 447,155 county residents are fully vaccinated and 495,240 have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 77% of the county population.

