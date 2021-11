The Sixers are going to find out more about themselves against the Knicks on Tuesday night than they did in their first three games combined. With or without Ben Simmons, they are a less talented team than the Nets. With or without Simmons, they are a more talented team than the Pelicans and the Thunder. Where they rank between those two extremes is a question they’ll begin to answer on Tuesday night.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO