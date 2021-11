Hello everyone, my brother recently got the Google Pixel 4a second-hand, in a relatively good condition. The problem is that the phone only has 2 apps preinstalled (Settings and Clock). He DOES NOT have the build number in Settings>About phone. We've checked the IMEI and it says the phone is valid, everything is alright. He's tried everything to flash the stock firmware (flash-all.bat), but was unable because the bootloader is locked, and he cannot even unlock it.

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO